Transformative Justice Coalition Announces its 2024 Fellows And Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Voting Rights Leadership Training
01 Apr, 2024, 08:37 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) will host its 2024 Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Training in Scottsdale, AZ. The training is part of TJC's ongoing efforts to provide 18 – 35-year-old leaders with the tools to enhance their leadership skills. This training will also improve their critical thinking skills through a voting rights immersion series. The substantive panels feature the nation's top voting rights advocates, civic engagement organizations, racial justice advocates, scholars, leaders, and community activists.
This intense GenZ/YM training program includes more than twelve workshops, a South Phoenix community activation, and networking opportunities. All panel discussions are conducted with subject matter experts in the historic and current fight for voter justice. Subject matters presented include communications, community and campus organizing, voter registration, voter education, voter mobilization, restoration of voting rights, and voter protection strategies. The ultimate goal is to train GenZ and Young Millennials to be voting rights champions, trained by seasoned professionals and experts and equipped to go back to their communities and carry on the work. All TJC Fellows expenses are paid to ensure minorities have access and exposure to this type of opportunity. This year's class represents 28 HBCU's and 7 PWI's.
|
What:
|
"Transformative Justice Coalition hosts 2024 Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Voting Rights
|
Who:
|
Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
|
(Partial Listing)
|
Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
|
April Albright, General Counsel, Black Voters Matter Fund
|
Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder
|
Christopher Owens, Founder & CEO, Culture PHX + Culture Hub
|
Rev. Dr. Cathy Clardy Patterson, Fountain of Life Church
|
Mawuli Davis, Esq., Davis Bozeman Johnson Law
|
Hon. Kesha Hodge Washington, Phoenix City Council
|
When:
|
Wednesday, April 3 – Monday, April 8, 2024
|
Where:
|
The Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
|
2024 TJC Fellows:
|
ALABAMA
|
ILLINOIS
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
Bryson Powers
|
Ashley Shannon
|
Izaiah Berry
|
Dominique Jenkins
|
Chauncey Brown
|
Kennedy Lighty
|
Eldric Coleman
|
Edward Ward
|
Kierra Hannon
|
Kennedi Jackson
|
Olivia Calhoun
|
Kymora Harrison
|
LaMair Bryan
|
ARIZONA
|
KENTUCKY
|
Nique Williams
|
Temya Jackson
|
James Godfrey
|
Ro'shaun McClendon Jr.
|
Madison Johnson
|
Tionna Reed
|
ARKANSAS
|
Savion Briggs
|
Diana Carpio
|
OHIO
|
LOUISIANA
|
Jayden Donald
|
FLORIDA
|
Adrian Consonery
|
Andres Cubilos
|
Jayda Jeffrey
|
PENNSYLVANIA
|
Angel Edwards
|
Adrian Allen
|
Gisela Alvizures
|
MICHIGAN
|
Jalen Marshall
|
Gyrani Rogers
|
Sean Johnson
|
Stephana Williams
|
Landy Odige
|
Teyshaun Williams
|
Latrisha Robinson
|
TEXAS
|
MISSISSIPPI
|
Brandon Nguyen
|
GEORGIA
|
Eugene Pearson, Jr.
|
Dylana Hamilton
|
Alyce-Dean Owens
|
Shaughnessy Rickman
|
Jada Allen
|
Treasure White
|
WASHINGTON, DC
|
Noah Waters
|
Azadee Peek
|
Sadijah Wallace
|
WISCONSIN
|
Johnnie Elisha Brooker III
|
Sandrine Biagui
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
For more information, contact:
Barbara Arnwine
T: (202) 359-9864
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition
Share this article