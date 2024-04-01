Transformative Justice Coalition Announces its 2024 Fellows And Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Voting Rights Leadership Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) will host its 2024 Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Training in Scottsdale, AZ. The training is part of TJC's ongoing efforts to provide 18 – 35-year-old leaders with the tools to enhance their leadership skills. This training will also improve their critical thinking skills through a voting rights immersion series. The substantive panels feature the nation's top voting rights advocates, civic engagement organizations, racial justice advocates, scholars, leaders, and community activists.

This intense GenZ/YM training program includes more than twelve workshops, a South Phoenix community activation, and networking opportunities. All panel discussions are conducted with subject matter experts in the historic and current fight for voter justice. Subject matters presented include communications, community and campus organizing, voter registration, voter education, voter mobilization, restoration of voting rights, and voter protection strategies. The ultimate goal is to train GenZ and Young Millennials to be voting rights champions, trained by seasoned professionals and experts and equipped to go back to their communities and carry on the work. All TJC Fellows expenses are paid to ensure minorities have access and exposure to this type of opportunity. This year's class represents 28 HBCU's and 7 PWI's.

What:

"Transformative Justice Coalition hosts 2024 Spring GenZ/Young Millennial Voting Rights
Leadership Training"


Who:

Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

(Partial Listing)  

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

April Albright, General Counsel, Black Voters Matter Fund

Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder

Christopher Owens, Founder & CEO, Culture PHX + Culture Hub

Rev. Dr. Cathy Clardy Patterson, Fountain of Life Church

Mawuli Davis, Esq., Davis Bozeman Johnson Law

Hon. Kesha Hodge Washington, Phoenix City Council


When:  

Wednesday, April 3 – Monday, April 8, 2024



Where:

The Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

2024 TJC Fellows:

ALABAMA

ILLINOIS

NORTH CAROLINA

Bryson Powers  

Ashley Shannon  

Izaiah Berry

Dominique Jenkins  

Chauncey Brown  

Kennedy Lighty

Eldric Coleman  

Edward Ward  

Kierra Hannon

Kennedi Jackson  

Olivia Calhoun  

Kymora Harrison



 LaMair Bryan

ARIZONA

KENTUCKY

Nique Williams

Temya Jackson  

James Godfrey  

Ro'shaun McClendon Jr.


Madison Johnson

Tionna Reed

ARKANSAS

Savion Briggs

Diana Carpio  

OHIO


LOUISIANA

Jayden Donald

FLORIDA 

Adrian Consonery

Andres Cubilos

Jayda Jeffrey  

PENNSYLVANIA

Angel Edwards  

Adrian Allen

Gisela Alvizures

MICHIGAN 

Jalen Marshall

Gyrani Rogers 

Sean Johnson  

Stephana Williams

Landy Odige

Teyshaun Williams

Latrisha Robinson

TEXAS


MISSISSIPPI

Brandon Nguyen

GEORGIA

Eugene Pearson, Jr.

Dylana Hamilton

Alyce-Dean Owens  

Shaughnessy Rickman  

Jada Allen  

Treasure White

WASHINGTON, DC

Noah Waters  

Azadee Peek

Sadijah Wallace




 WISCONSIN




Johnnie Elisha Brooker III



Sandrine Biagui

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:
Barbara Arnwine
T: (202) 359-9864
E: [email protected]

