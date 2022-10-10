Transformative Justice Coalition, National Newspaper Publishers Association, and Partners Launch Bus Tour to Increase Black Voter Registration

Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Black Voters Matter, and others pledge support

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), along with other social justice and advocacy organizations, announced that they will embark on a 26-city Arc of Voter Justice, bus tour to underserved communities in an effort to significantly increase voter registration and voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm election on November 8th. The newly formed #10MillionMoreBlackVotes is a growing non-partisan network of organizations, activists, and legislators working to restore and protect voting rights from concerted attacks that undermine access of black and brown people to ensure their votes are fairly counted.

"We must pool our resources to ensure that we enlighten, educate, and inspire those in our community to get out and vote," said TJC Founder Barbara Arnwine. "Every single vote matters and every single vote will ensure that the rights and liberties of every person of color will enjoy life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Our responsibility is to ensure a future for our young people, so they can see Black excellence, and not take voting for granted."

"Joining us in Chicago and for the rest of the Arc of Justice Tour will be the father of Ahmaud Arbery, Marcus Arbery, and his brother Gary Arbery and other family members," says Daryl Jones, TJC Chairman. "We are also excited to have Kimberle Crenshaw of the African American Policy Forum also join us. AAPF will be distributing over $100,000 worth of so-called banned books en route. TJC and its partners are turning voting into a celebration of Black resilience, and we invite everyone to join us ---- on the bus!" The #10MillionMoreBlackVoters Art of Voter Justice Tour includes the following partner organizations— The National Newspaper Publishers Association, The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Black Voters Matter, The African American Policy Forum, The League of Women Voters, The Hip Hop Caucus, The National Organization of Concerned Black Men, and many local partners.

"I am so excited to see so many of us come together for this effort," said Bishop Tavis Grant, Acting National Executive Director of the Rainbow/Push Coalition. "This tour celebrates voting and will enable many to become more aware of the necessity to vote, and most importantly know where they can register and cast their vote."

The bus tour kicks off October 8th in Minneapolis, MN, and ends October 21st in Jacksonville, FL, with stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Raleigh, Savannah, and cities and HBCUs in between. For more information or to see the full schedule, please visit www.tjcoalition.org or www.votingrightsalliance.org.

