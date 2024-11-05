Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) and National Bar Association (NBA) Open Election Protection Command Centers to Ensure Voter Enfranchisement Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, the Transformative Justice Coalition and the National Bar Association will host its Election Protection Command Centers in battleground states nationwide. In preparation for the 2024 election, the NBA/TJC Election Protection Initiative is taking a proactive approach. We will have local command centers that will provide nonpartisan assistance to voters across the country. TJC, NBA, and its partners will operate three command centers. These centers, located in Atlanta, Georgia (covering Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (covering Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada); and a National Command Center in Washington, D.C. (covering nationwide), at the site of our co-host, the Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage, will serve as hubs for voter assistance.

What: "TJC-NBA Election Protection Command Centers!"

Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Wiley Adams, President, National Bar Association

CK Hoffler, Past President, National Bar Association and civil rights lawyer

Why: Through the Election Protection Command Centers, TJC and NBA will monitor election activities closely and advocate for policy changes to expand voter access and provide pro bono legal support where necessary. "Voter suppression tactics continue to threaten the voice of the people," said Barbara Arnwine, President of the Transformative Justice Coalition. "Our Election Protection Command Centers represent an active defense for communities nationwide. Together with the National Bar Association, we aim to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard."

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Where: By call or text 866.OUR.VOTE and call 833.TJC.VOTE (833.852.8683).

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, where she created the national election protection program. Ms. Arnwine serves as President and Founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, which seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black lawyers and judges, committed to equal justice and civil rights protection.

