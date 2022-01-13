Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) "Good Trouble 2022: One Day Hunger Strike For Democracy"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will lead a one-day hunger strike to advance the moral imperative of passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act! THIS DAY OF ACTION IS OUR MOMENT TO STAND ON THE PATH OF RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE IN THE SACRIFICIAL TRADITION OF CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS AND SO MANY OTHERS!

TJC will join UN-PAC and approximately 40 brave college students from throughout the nation as they resume their hunger strike at the US Capitol until voting rights legislation is passed. TJC is asking everyone to join them in this one day hunger strike for democracy by doing whatever they can safely do according to their own health and other needs. TJC will also be joining Un-PAC at a press conference at 2:00pm at Constitution and First Street, NE in Washington, DC to urge the U.S Senate to support rules reform to pass Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

What: "GOOD TROUBLE 2022: ONE DAY HUNGER STRIKE FOR DEMOCRACY" AND PRESS CONFERENCE



Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



When: Thursday, January 13, 2022 all day and at 2:00pm.



Where: Washington, DC and nationwide. Press conference at 2:00pm at Constitution and First Street, NE, Washington, DC (Senate side)

For additional information go to: www.tjcoalition.org.

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:

Lynn Whitfield, Esq.

[email protected]

(561) 856-6757

SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition