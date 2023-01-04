Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030: Focus on Connectivity Trends, Cognitive Era Trends, Security and Defense, Smart is the New Green

Jan 04, 2023, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the technological advancements and convergences led by major shifts in artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, 5G, blockchain and digital reality across cities, businesses, and consumers.
The high rate of digital adoption, supported by strong indicators, such as over 95% smartphone adoption, shift toward a digital economy, and an increasingly digital ageing population by 2030, shows significant potential for technological advancements in the country.
Further, a strong ecosystem driven by leading global technology market participants places the United States in a leadership position over the next decade. Challenges will persist, as countries, primarily China, make equally notable advancements in technological innovation during the same period.
As trends collide, businesses must prepare for several strategic imperatives. Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative Mega Trends, and disruptive technologies. Opportunities lie in digital upskilling and cybersecurity, as governments and businesses seek to scale their digital offerings to bring efficiency into consumers' lives.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Technology in America
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Introduction
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success
- Growth Drivers for Technology in America
- Growth Restraints for Technology in America
3 Connectivity Trends
- Connectivity Trends - Overview and Key Findings
- Connectivity Trends - The 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
- Connectivity Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- Subtrend 1 - Roadmap to 5G
- Subtrend 2 - IoT Proliferation
- Subtrend 3 - Digital Reality
- Subtrend 4 - Space Connectivity
- Subtrend 5 - Virtual Finance Adoption
- Subtrend 6 - Blockchain Adoption
- Subtrend 7 - Data Monetization
- Subtrend 8 - Connected Living
4 Cognitive Era Trends
- Cognitive Trends - Overview and Findings
- Cognitive Trends - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
- Cognitive Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- Subtrend 1 - Future of Computing
- Subtrend 2 - State of AI
- Subtrend 3 - Data Privacy Regulations
- Subtrend 4 - Device Distribution
- Subtrend 5 - Future of Social Media
- Subtrend 6 - Metaverse Evolution
5 Security and Defense Trends
- Security and Defense - Overview and Findings
- Security and Defense - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
- Security and Defense - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- Subtrend 1 - Cyberthreats and Security
- Subtrend 2 - Crime Rates
- Subtrend 3 - Natural Disasters
- Subtrend 4 - Safe Cities
- Subtrend 5 - Terrorism
- Subtrend 6 - Nation-to-nation Tensions
6 Smart is the New Green Trends
- Smart is the New Green - Overview and Findings
- Smart is the New Green - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
- Smart is the New Green - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
- Subtrend 1 - Smart Materials
- Subtrend 2 - Smart Buildings
- Subtrend 3 - Smart Cities
- Subtrend 3 - Smart City Initiatives and Challenges
- Subtrend 3 - Smart City Targets and Impact
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Home as an Intelligent Hub
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity for Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Form Factors Leading to the Metaverse
8 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tg6ifp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article