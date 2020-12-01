Transformative Propulsion Systems Powering the Global Commercial Turboprop Market Outlook

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, turboprops have established themselves as the smallest link to the airline routing structure.Although infamous in any airline fleet for the noise, lack of speed, and engine vibrations, turboprops remain the most reliable and cost-efficient solution to provide passenger services to rural areas and secluded destinations.







Their versatility and maneuverability make turboprops the only aircraft type capable of serving geographically restricted areas that jets find hard to reach. The diminished popularity of turboprop aircraft in more developed markets like the United States has left turboprop manufacturers reliant on less developed regions. One contributor to the downturn is the visible and unappealing spinning propeller located just a few feet away from the cabin windows. Operators are also burdened with aircraft that do not meet typical baggage handling and passenger boarding and deplaning standards. There have been almost no improvements or disruptive changes to the turboprop market in the last 30 years. This will change in the next couple of years, giving renewed hopes in a market that needs a revamped image to regain a spot in the airline's fleet structure.After reviewing this document, readers will have a clear picture of the turboprop market, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the leading OEMs, and the disruptive technologies expected to penetrate the industry in the next 10 years. It will also clarify the current development status and challenges faced by manufacturers and explain why this aircraft type remains a great tool in developing air transport networks.



