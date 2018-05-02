Transformative Transit Oriented Development to Break Ground

Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz Architects, and conveniently located in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland adjacent to the BART station, the 324,000 sf building will be 24-stories high, provide 403 apartment units, and 13,000 sf of retail space. In addition to providing a unique transit-oriented development opportunity, 45 of the units will be inclusionary residential units to provide affordable housing options.

"Today is a very exciting day for BuildGroup," said Nathan Rundel, BuildGroup's Divisional President. "We would like to formally thank the City of Oakland for their work on this project. We would also like to acknowledge Boston Properties for choosing us as their General Contractor. We are most appreciative of their faith in us, and we look forward to building a project that will be a source of pride for Oakland."

The project is expected to be complete by Summer of 2020.

About BuildGroup, Inc.

BuildGroup is a general contractor focused on providing a high level of service to its clientele. With its in-depth understanding of clients' business needs and commitment to providing principal-level involvement on all projects, BuildGroup has grown consistently since its inception. The employee-owned company has been named a Largest Commercial Contractor in the Bay Area, a Healthiest Employer, a Fastest Growing Private Company, and a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area. As a preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves, its mission statement is: "We Build. Value. People. Trust."

