Transformative Wellness Destination Community, AMEYALLI, Debuts as First Wellness Real Estate Development Built Around Historic Hot Springs

Park City Area Hotel and Residences Designed in Collaboration with Deepak Chopra and the Chopra Foundation

MIDWAY, Utah, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derived from the Aztec definition of "a place where the healing water flows," AMEYALLI is the only well-being and longevity-focused community built around natural geothermal springs. The property was designed in collaboration with Deepak Chopra and the Chopra Foundation and sits just 40 minutes from the Salt Lake City Airport while neighboring Park City and Deer Valley, providing easy access for ski enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The property's first model home – featured in Phase One of AMEYALLI residence sales – will be completed in June 2024.

Located minutes from one of the world's top ski resorts, AMEYALLI is tucked away in the charming town of Midway in the Heber Valley, offering residents and visitors a cinematic view of Mount Timpanogos and the Wasatch Range of the south-central Rocky Mountains. The historic hot springs destination is being purpose built with wellness at its core. The arrival experience starts at the AMEYALLI Wellbeing Center, featuring over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor wellness amenities – including a subterranean mineral pool. Walking paths radiate outward from the Center toward the residences and a boutique hotel.

With the commitment to inspire and transform guests and residents along their individual wellness journeys, the treatments and experiences offered at AMEYALLI's Wellbeing Center will be aligned with Deepak Chopra's legacy teachings. Chopra's Seven Pillars of Wellbeing -- Emotional Regulation, Mindfulness, Sleep, Nutrition, Movement, Relationships and Laughter -- will serve as guiding principles for all of AMEYALLI's programs.

Rooted in sustainability, AMEYALLI's low-profile, nature-forward architecture was designed by award-winning San Antonio-based architecture firm, Overland Partners. In addition to an 80-room boutique hotel, AMEYALLI will feature three types of luxury residences designed for peak living, including Villas, Cottages, and Family Lodges. Created with a commitment to multi-generational family wellness and recreation, the residences and gathering spaces were crafted with a nod to the area's Swiss heritage, combining natural raw materials such as wood and pot rock (or tufa) from the geothermal landscape and roofs fringed with native grasses.

In Phase One, the development will focus on sales of whole or fractional, flexible ownership with a choice of 1/8, ¼ or ½ share, with opportunities beginning at an aspirational price point. Currently, there are 24 Villas available for purchase. Pricing inquiries can be made to Christie's International Real Estate in Park City at 435-214-0808.

Villas:

2 Floorplans

4 bedrooms

4.5 baths

2,800 to 3,000 square feet

2 car garage

Less than an hour from both Salt Lake City and Provo airports, AMEYALLI also includes a 55-acre natural geological preserve and a biodiverse garden that will support the property's farm-to-table dining experience.

The Chopra Foundation, renowned for its dedication to research, education, and humanitarian efforts worldwide, also selected the property as its North American headquarters. The AMEYALLI Wellbeing Center includes meeting space to house the future AMEYALLI Center of Excellence, which will be a gathering place for global thought leaders and home to the Chopra Foundation's select special events, retreats and think tanks.

"Our location in Utah offers a plethora of possibilities beyond skiing - from golf to world-class fly fishing. But the real point of difference for our development is that it is a perfect union of awe-inspiring nature, architectural ingenuity, and life-altering programs and pursuits,' says AMEYALLI developer Chuck Heath. "Archaeological history suggests that humans have utilized these hot springs for close to 5,000 years. "It is so rewarding to help another generation of residents and visitors experience the healing benefits of the geothermal waters at this property, designed in a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the Chopra Foundation."

AMEYALLI is a carefully orchestrated blend of breathtaking nature and world-class architecture and design, further enhanced by an array of transformational health, wellbeing, and longevity programs and amenities.

For more information on AMEYALLI, visit www.ameyalli.com

