TransformativeMed Engages Amendola For Strategic Public Relations and Content Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing firm, announced that TransformativeMed has engaged the agency to provide strategic PR and content marketing services.

TransformativeMed, located in Seattle, provides apps embedded inside the EHR, which have proven to enhance workflow and clinician efficiency and makes the EHR usable thereby helping to reduce physician stress and burnout. The company believes that EHRs and disjointed technology have led to increased instances of physician burnout, but with the right tools and technology, joy can be brought back to the practice of medicine for clinicians.

The company's Core Workflow Suite standardizes and streamlines the EHR user interface, with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows. Clinical data, which is often scattered throughout the EHR, is organized and presented to providers in the way they prefer, empowering them to make decisions faster, handoff patient cases more efficiently and receive critical updates about patient progress.

"TransformativeMed has put a lot of time and development into their EHR solutions and what they offer to the clinicians at hospitals and health systems across the world," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. "We are incredibly happy to be partnering with them in their mission of making clinicians happy with their EHRs—and their ability to therefore provide better patient care―and Amendola has the industry contacts and resources to help them firmly plant their message in the market."

TransformativeMed also extends the reach of the EHR to the clinician's mobile device so they have accurate, relevant patient information wherever they are. With secure messaging and notifications powered by artificial intelligence, communications across the care team are harmonized and always in sync.

"We believe that happy clinicians provide better care and we also believe that the EHR should work the way providers always thought it would," said Doug Cusick, CEO of TransformativeMed. "We are excited because we know Amendola can help us spread the word that there is actually a cure for the EHR usability problem. Our leadership team has worked successfully with Amendola in the past, so partnering with Amendola was a natural next step in our growth journey."

