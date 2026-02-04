TransformativeMed Named 2026 Best in KLAS Winner for Clinician Digital Workflow

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed today announced that it has been recognized as the 2026 Best in KLAS Award Winner for Clinician Digital Workflow, a distinction that celebrates top-performing healthcare technology solutions that advance clinical efficiency and improve patient care.

The 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report honors software and service providers who demonstrate excellence in helping healthcare organizations deliver better outcomes. The Clinician Digital Workflow category highlights platforms that streamline clinical documentation, enhance care team coordination, and simplify interactions within the electronic health record (EHR).

A Milestone Achievement for Clinician-Centered Innovation

TransformativeMed's selection as the 2026 Best in KLAS Winner reflects the company's long-standing commitment to designing workflow solutions built by clinicians, for clinicians. TransformativeMed's solutions have been widely recognized for their deep integration with leading EHR systems and for their capacity to improve care team coordination.

This latest recognition builds on a history of strong customer satisfaction. In prior KLAS reporting, TransformativeMed earned high grades for overall product quality, integration support, executive involvement, and long-term viability—affirming the company's ongoing dedication to user-centered design and rapid responsiveness to healthcare organizations' evolving needs. [KLAS Emerging Solutions TransformativeMed Cores 2022: Improving Provider Efficiency by Optimizing EMR Workflows report]

Executive Commentary

"We are honored to be named Best in KLAS for Clinician Digital Workflow in 2026," said David Stone, CEO of TransformativeMed. "This award validates our dedication to serving the clinician in their effort to provide the best care possible. The team shows up energized every day, energized to provide the high-touch service the modern digital hospital needs to succeed given the constant churn of digital improvement initiatives. We strive to create meaningful outcomes for our customers, while making the whole process easy and rewarding."

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year," Said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

Driving a Better Digital Experience for Clinicians

TransformativeMed's CORES Platform leverages EHR data to create intuitive, customizable, and intelligent digital workspaces. These tools empower clinicians to spend less time navigating fragmented data and more time caring for patients. Earlier industry evaluations have highlighted improved rounding preparation, more accurate handoffs, and faster time‑to‑value as among the measurable outcomes reported by TransformativeMed users. [Spotlight report]

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed is a clinician-built clinical workflow and operations company that is redefining how hospitals use their EHR. Building on more than a decade of innovation with its CORES platform, TransformativeMed has defined a next‑generation approach to digital clinician operations that brings real‑time data, embedded intelligence, and AI‑driven automation directly into the EHR workflow. Our AI-enabled CORES Platform harnesses EHR data to create customizable, digital workspaces that bring care team workflows and real-time operations together into one unified experience. The result is hospitals and clinicians are empowered to deliver more efficient care with higher‑quality outcomes for their patients. We understand the real-world challenges clinicians face, and that insight drives everything we build. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

