TransformativeMed Names Rodrigo Martinez, M.D. Chief Clinical Officer

SEATTLE, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, the worldwide leader in developing EHR-integrated apps that rapidly enhance clinical satisfaction and efficiency, today announced that Rodrigo Martinez, M.D. is joining the leadership team as Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, Martinez will lead the clinical vision at TransformativeMed, provide input to the product strategy and work closely with customers seeking to improve clinical satisfaction and leverage the value of their electronic health record (EHR) investment with the Core Value Suite of apps.

Martinez brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership, product development and consulting to hospitals to this role. With a background in head and neck surgery, Dr. Martinez became an experienced end-user of computerized physician order entry early in his career. His desire for combining technology and usability with the highest quality healthcare delivery drove him to devote his career to assisting health systems and clinicians to align incentives and technology with optimal clinical workflows while maximizing clinical, financial and operational results.

TransformativeMed CEO Doug Cusick said, "It's a testament to the strength of the Core Value Suite of apps that we've been able to attract such incredible, seasoned talent to our growing team. We're excited to introduce Dr. Martinez to clients, who will certainly benefit from his clinical process and workflow expertise which is complemented by the breadth of technical, analytics and product knowledge he brings to the role."

Prior to joining TransformativeMed, Martinez served as Senior Vice President at Clinovations. Previously he served as a Physician Consultant within the Clinical Consulting Services of McKesson Corporation. Earlier in his career, he practiced as a Facial Plastic Surgeon in Denver, CO.

Dr. Martinez is board-certified in both Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, and his Bachelor of Arts with Honors in psychology from Dartmouth College. He completed his surgical internship at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, a residency in Otolaryngology at University Hospital Stony Brook, and completed a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery affiliated with the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

About TransformativeMed

Founded in 2011, privately-held TransformativeMed, Inc. is the worldwide leader in developing Cerner-integrated apps that transform and modernize an existing EHR, improving clinician efficiency and satisfaction. In use at more than 120 hospitals, the interface-free, CORE Value Suite of apps optimize caregiver workflows and augment clinical intelligence to support complex disease management. Machine-learning is used to ensure that the EHR seamlessly serves patient-specific and specialty-specific care intelligence to care providers as they work, dramatically reducing repetitive data entry, to streamline workflows and decision support processes. Health systems rapidly realize more EHR value without replacing it. Visit TransformativeMed.com.

