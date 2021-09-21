TransformativeMed Partners with Red One Medical to provide the Veterans Administration Puget Sound Health System - Seattle Division with the CORES Intelligent-Care Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed is proud to announce a two-year exclusive partnership with Red One Medical to provide VA Puget Sound Health System – Seattle Division with the CORES Work Manager suite of Clinical Decision Support tools—including CORES Work Mobile and CORES Notify—as well as the CORES Diabetes Module, all of which empower seamless communication across care teams. This technology makes it easier to understand who is assigned to different care-provider roles for each patient including primary physician, consulting physicians, care managers and nurses. In addition, CORES enhances the concept of "unified communication" and establishes the electronic medical record (EMR) as a single patient-information source-of-truth for the entire care team.

"First and foremost, our TransformativeMed team is honored and excited to be a partner with Red One Medical to provide the Veterans Administration with our CORES Platform technology to enhance their Cerner EMR system to provide better healthcare for our US Veterans" said Shawn DeWane, President and CEO of TransformativeMed. "Our CORES Platform provides doctors and nurses with real-time access to comprehensive clinical dashboards, driven by intelligent-care algorithms, for each patient. When a Care Team has that complete patient view, as well as specialty-specific data, clinicians are spending their time to more effectively provide quality care to our Veterans."

TransformativeMed to provide the VA Puget Sound with our CORES Platform technology to enhance their Cerner EMR system Tweet this

This partnership with Red One Medical is a significant first step in enabling patient-centric technology to transform the lives of our American Veterans and the doctors and nurses who provide their care. Red One is a government innovation hub for proven medical technologies, and maintains a broad network of government employees, physicians, distributors, and manufacturers of medical and pharmaceutical products to support America's warfighter patients, both during and after military service, with best-in-class healthcare solutions.

The VA Puget Sound serves Veterans from a five-state area in the Pacific Northwest with two main divisions: American Lake and Seattle. In addition to the main medical centers, they offer services to patients in six community-based outpatient clinics in Mount Vernon, Port Angeles, Bremerton, North Seattle, Bellevue and Federal Way. The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care network in the United States, with 1,255 health care facilities serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

"TransformativeMed represents best in class healthcare technology that Red One scouts to provide America's veteran patients. TransformativeMed's CORES Platform will optimize workflow and promote continuity of care so VA clinicians can better serve our Veterans and their families. Red One Medical is delighted to partner with TransformativeMed in putting VA healthcare at the vanguard of Cerner EMR system Optimization." Charles Pollock, CEO Red One Medical, LLC

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed harnesses the EMR to create an intelligent digital workspace that dramatically improves the usability of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows embedded within the EMR. The CORES Work Manager Platform, CORES Notify, and CORES Diabetes Module securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, notifications and messages to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across all care providers, using any device, including mobile. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.

Media Contact:

Sharyl

TransformativeMed

[email protected]

SOURCE TransformativeMed

Related Links

www.transformativemed.com

