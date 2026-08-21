TransformativeMed Partners with Red Rover Health to Bring Agentic AI Across Clinical Workflows

Companies to showcase agentic discharge planning solution at Oracle Health Summit

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, a 'Best in Klas' Healthcare IT company, today announced a strategic partnership with Red Rover Health to design and deploy agentic AI solutions that work natively inside Oracle Health's EHR.

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The partnership combines TransformativeMed's Agentic Clinical Operating System (ACOS) – a platform that enables agentic AI directly into clinical operations to reduce cognitive burden and surface the right information at the right moment – with Red Rover Health's healthcare interoperability infrastructure and Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling AI agents to securely access the clinical context and tools needed to execute workflows within healthcare environments.

The companies' first joint project focuses on agentic patient discharge planning, developed in collaboration with a leading academic health system to streamline one of the most complex and resource-intensive processes in acute care.

"Discharge planning touches every part of a health system, and it's exactly the kind of high-friction workflow agentic AI was built to transform," said David Stone, CEO of TransformativeMed. "Together with Red Rover Health, we're proving that agentic AI can deliver measurable value at the bedside."

"TransformativeMed's ACOS gives us a foundation to build agentic solutions that clinicians actually adopt," said John Orosco, CEO of Red Rover Health. "This partnership is about moving healthcare AI from promise to practice – and discharge planning is just the beginning of what we can do together."

TransformativeMed and Red Rover Health will showcase the solution at the Oracle Health Summit in September 2026, with additional partnership milestones to be announced.

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed is the creator of the CORES Platform, an Agentic Clinical Operating System that enables intelligent coordination and automation directly into Oracle Health EHR workflows. Built by clinicians for clinicians, CORES helps healthcare organizations close workflow gaps, reduce administrative burden, and turn clinical information into coordinated action. Learn more at transformativemed.com.

About Red Rover Health

Red Rover Health's interoperability platform simplifies how applications connect with the Oracle Health Foundation EHR. Powered by secure, RESTful APIs, the platform enables seamless connectivity between third-party applications EHRs, helping healthcare enhance their existing infrastructure and scale next-generation digital health solutions. To learn more, visit redrover.health.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kerzman / [email protected] / 331-223-7840

Taryn Hansen / [email protected] / 515-460-4341

SOURCE TransformativeMed