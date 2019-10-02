TransformativeMed Partnership with Crossings Healthcare Solutions Will Enhance EHR Usability, Increase Physician Satisfaction

SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, the leader in transforming electronic health records (EHRs) with apps directly embedded within the EHR, announced today a strategic partnership with Crossings Healthcare Solutions that will address challenges with EHRs, increase physician satisfaction, and improve clinical efficiency. The companies' solutions are highly complementary, as each delivers custom solutions that enhance Cerner's EHR system to improve clinician satisfaction through better workflow, ease-of-use, efficiency and communication.

Numerous recent studies, surveys and news reports have chronicled the national epidemic of physician dissatisfaction with technology, attributing much of the problem to excessive administrative tasks, including the perception that EHRs are insufficiently clinician friendly. A joint paper issued by Harvard Global Health Institute, Massachusetts Medical Society and others found that improving physician satisfaction and giving them a sense of efficacy in their work hinges on improving workflows, managing alerts to eliminate those that are distracting and unhelpful, and alleviating burdensome documentation processes.

"Physician satisfaction and clinical efficacy are critically important, and technology must improve these," said Rodrigo Martinez, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, TransformativeMed. "By combining TransformativeMed's expertise in clinical communication and collaboration with Crossings Healthcare's proficiency in clinical decision support, we will combine our technologies on the desktop and on mobile devices and embed them into the clinical workflows within the EHR. This creates an even better user experience for the clinician than using either product alone."

The combined TransformativeMed-Crossings Healthcare Solutions tools will build on the companies' synergies in clinical content, technical resources, sales distribution and an unwavering commitment to improving patient care. Both organizations' solutions have a track record of improving physician and nursing productivity, efficiency and satisfaction, while simultaneously providing favorable return-on-investment for their clients.

"EHRs hold strong potential to improve care, but they must be designed with clinicians' workflows in mind," said Ori Lotan, MD, CMIO, Crossings Healthcare Solutions. "We are proud of our track record of implementing innovative solutions that have produced high provider adoption and satisfaction while reducing charting time and delivering significant ROI to their sponsoring organizations."

The TransformativeMed-Crossings Healthcare solution is already proving beneficial to The George Washington University Hospital, one of its early adopters.

"Prior to this, I used a combination of methods to generate patient bills," said Babak Sarani, MD, FACS, FCCM, Director, Center for Trauma and Critical Care and the George Washington Transfer Center. "This is faster, easier to use, and has a readily accessible platform that reminds me which patients I have and have not billed. This module saves me at least an hour a day, and the office staff is able to generate ad-hoc reports to monitor billing activity and ensure that all patient encounters are charged."

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed dramatically improves the usability of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows, which are embedded within the EHR. The Core Work Manager and Core Diabetes App securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, notifications and messages to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across clinicians, using any device, including mobile. With TransformativeMed, clinicians are happier and clinical work is streamlined, more efficient, less costly and safer. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.

About Crossings Healthcare Solutions

Crossings Healthcare Solutions was established in 2014 to provide custom clinical decision support software that enhances the Cerner Millennium System. Our award-winning MPages and Advisors solutions have been installed at more than 76 hospitals across the U.S., including California, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Montana and Missouri, as well as Washington D.C. These solutions are seamlessly integrated into clinical workflow to enhance usability, efficiency and communication. Learn more at Crossingshealthcare.com.

