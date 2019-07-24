Transformed Dragway Dinosaur Debuts Street Outlaws Superstars and All-Out Live Reality TV Series at Lapeer International Dragway, Michigan Business Biography Presents

LAPEER, Mich., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Business Biography presents: All Out Live which will be taped at Lapeer International Dragway on August 11th, giving local racers a chance to show off their cars on national television.

Lapeer International Dragway is fast becoming the epicenter for racing fans across the nation. Located north of Detroit, east of Flint and South of Bay City, Midland and Saginaw, MI, the location alone is prime for attracting drag racers of all types. Bill Jennings, owner of the track, has attained national and local folk lore racing legend status by investing multiple million dollars in the property to make it the best racing surface in the nation.

"What I have done is take a track that is 50 years old and in bad need of updates and devoted everything I own to accommodate today's high performance racers. I look at it as giving back to the community. Utilizing the history of the track and that local family feel, I want to make it into a national grade surface that will handle all of the bad boys on the national circuit. I'm making it safe and fun," said Bill Jennings.

Bill Jenning's dream at Lapeer International Dragway has come true in only one year. Big national reality show drag racing personalities start arriving at the track in August. Reaper from Street Outlaws on the Discovery Channel, AKA James Goad, will bring on the thunder to excite local fans. Reaper will debut in, "Out Of Time No Prep," August 2nd through the 4th.

If you liked the TV shows © PINKS ALL OUT and © PASS TIME , then you will love ALL OUT LIVE produced by Brian Bossone. All Out Live is the first drag racing game show where competitors have more chances for big cash prizes, while spectators join the fun from the stands. Spectators choose either left lane or right lane as their winner. If they choose the correct lane, Gavin Gerome will hand them cash and prizes.

