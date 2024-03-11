Transformer Industry Report 2024: Analysis Reveals 8-10% Price Surge and Rise in Global Demand

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformer Report Edition 11, 2023 - Vol 1 & 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive insights into the transformer market have been further expanded with the latest edition of the Transformer Report, shedding light on pivotal trends, production cost escalations, and transformations within the global landscape. Within its extensive coverage, the report encapsulates an 8-10% increase in transformer prices as of May 2021, a significant leap affecting industry pricing strategies.

Volume 1 Highlights

The first volume of this in-depth research encapsulates 229 pages of data-rich content, including 164 tables and 30 figures that offer a granular view into the market's dynamics. Key highlights include:

An extensive sales forecast and market analysis segment, detailing value and capacity across various regions.

Insightful data on production shares, pinpointing the contributions of leading manufacturing players.

An in-depth look at the installed base of transformers and its correlation to generating capacity across diverse segments and geographies.

A focused chapter on the evolution of distributed and central generation, mapping out GSU transformer trends up to 2030.

A trade examination of power and distribution transformers, scrutinizing the import and export flows by capacity and voltage for the year 2020.

Dedicated analysis within the report unravels the stark variations country to country, with specific insights into markets like China and India—and the latter's challenges with static market conditions influenced by imports.

Volume 2 Provisions

The second volume furnishes an additional 110 pages, enriched with 13 tables and 50 figures. It serves a broader audience with descriptions and background that demystify the transformer industry's complexities:

An exploration into varied transformer types and their applications.

Impact assessments of low voltage transformers and distribution network systems.

Surveys on the transformer market's interplay with solar inverters, smart transformers, and high efficiency models.

Volume II transitions from the more numerical insights provided in the first volume, delivering a narrative that spans decades of market evolution, benefitting those less versed in the industry.

Critical Findings and Impact

Crucially, the report identifies a substantial 36% increase in production costs for power and distribution transformers recorded in 2021, alongside a 20% year-over-year surge as of July 2022. Projections indicate further increases and extended lead times, highlighting a critical pivot point within the industry.

As part of its competitive analysis, the report foregoes naming specific companies but provides a detailed examination of regional production capacities and utilization rates—a vital cog in understanding the market's current and future states.

The Transformer Report is a vital document charting the course of an industry at the nexus of energy and infrastructure. Its latest edition captures not only the historical context but also the present market fluctuations and the emerging trends shaping the future of power distribution and energy solutions.

The detailed examination of pricing factors and the forward-looking analysis of material and component trends make this newly published research an indispensable resource for stakeholders navigating the transformative forces impacting the globe's energy and electrical spheres.

Methodology

New models used for:

1. Forecasting the transformer market ($ and MVA)

The demand forecast model has two stages. Sales in the base year are disaggregated into cost components. Sales of each component are forecast at constant values based on the power consumption trend and projected to nominal market values based on component forecasts.

2. The installed transformer base (MVA) capacity is calculated with four separate models

DT network capacity from GWh consumption and average load, calibrated by the network.

PT network capacity from transmission utility data factored by industrial and commercial share.

Central and distributed generating capacity are calculated separately.

3. Transformer capacity (MVA) for distributed and central generation (MVA) is calculated in four subgroups; renewables and non-renewable, central and distributed generation. Installed generating capacity (MW) from 1990 to 2030 was disaggregated into 29 sub-groups and factors applied to calculate transformer capacity

4. Determination of market size

The preferred method of estimating the market is by listing the companies producing transformers in each country and calculating the market as "production + imports - exports". 519 companies are tracked in 57 countries. Detailed company data is not available in 27 countries and demand is estimated from the growth in MVA capacity multiplied by $/kVA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk8iqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets