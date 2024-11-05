Transformer Provider, Power and Data Management Opens North American Manufacturing Facility

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power and Data Management LLC (PDM), a manufacturer of utility grade transformers and provider of high voltage circuit breakers, today announced the opening of their North American manufacturing location in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The expansion is expected to address the ongoing transformer shortage and circuit breaker demand in the US by giving data centers, utilities and enterprise companies industrial grade products manufactured in the USA with US and imported parts.

"It is important for us to support the US demand for domestically manufactured and assembled products for our clients and to contribute to the US's manufacturing sector, and the economy overall," noted Jake Ring, PDM Managing Partner and President. "Everyone needs transformers to support the distribution of electricity".

The post-pandemic transformer supply chain crisis continues to plague the electric power industry. "And now we're experiencing urgent requests from data centers, fueled partly by AI, for medium voltage, oil-filled pad-mounted transformers. So, our new location will allow us to continue to deliver these high-demand products with a 10 week lead time."

PDM's North American footprint is located on Quality Electrical Systems' (QES) 350,000 square foot manufacturing campus in West Jordan, 16 miles south of Salt Lake City. QES is a premier electrical equipment manufacturer with OEM manufacturing contracts with many major international companies such as GE/ABB, Yaskawa, Danfoss, TMEIC, and others. During their 30 years of business, they have grown to produce a wide variety of custom electrical products including Switchgears, PDCs, VFDs that ship to customers worldwide.

"Being a customer of PDM's transformers, we are excited to partner with them and help manufacture and assemble their products here in Utah. QES can utilize PDM's extensive product range and internal presence to gain efficiencies on the products we supply together and support new clients that need transformers, as well as medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear.," said Ken Worton, QES' CEO.

Power and Data Management LLC (PDM) is an electrical product manufacturer with headquarters in Atlanta, GA. PDM's padmount, dry-type, and power substation transformers are designed to the DOE Energy Star efficiency standards, built and tested in accordance with NEMA, ANSI C57, and IEEE, as applicable, and UL Listed to meet standards for sustainability and safety. PDM is also an authorized supplier of XD|GE high voltage circuit breakers and disconnects which offer advanced technology in a compact, reliable design for use at data centers, electrical substations, manufacturing plants, and power transmission. PDM is proud to offer exceptional quality and value with the industry's fastest lead times.

