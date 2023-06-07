Transformers Rise of the Beasts Proves Peru as Rising Destination for Filmmakers

While Machu Picchu figures heavily in the Transformers 7 trailer, producer Bruno Canale says the summer blockbuster will give filmmakers new ideas for locations to use in Peru.

"To film in Peru before, the country had to be central to the story," says Bruno Canale, producer at APU Productions, a leading production company working in Peru. "Now filmmakers are more aware of what can be done in Peru, so, Peru is starting to be used to satisfy the need for a wide variety of locations."

After the Paramount premier, Peru production experts expect more calls from major studios, drawn to the country's natural beauty and regionally competitive production costs.

"We will just start to see the post Transformers era after Transformers 7 is released," says Canale, "But it is already a lot easier to convince producers that filming big movies in Peru is possible."

"Peru is a country with enormous potential as a location destination for the filming industry and has a highly attractive variety of scenarios for international production, due to its geographical, ecological and cultural diversity," says Peru's Ambassador to the US Gustavo Meza-Cuadra. He also explains that the Peruvian government has launched the strategy called "Film in Peru", with the aim of providing adequate facilities to national and international producers to promote the country as a location destination for films, short films, series, and documentaries.

In addition to their efforts to welcome the film industry, the government of Peru has also taken a strong stand with among the most robust anti-piracy laws in Latin America. Peru's Copyright Commission ( CDA del Indecopi) orders websites that allow illegal streaming of bootlegged content to be blocked in an effort to continue the fight against intellectual property rights infringement.

SOURCE Resolute Public Affairs