TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena Rolls Out as a Free-to-Play Game on Google Play Today

The long-awaited TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena gives Android users the chance to join the fight alongside iOS users. Players can assemble a squad of their favorite Transformers and battle their way through competitive arenas. They will unlock, collect, and level-up new TRANSFORMERS characters, master their unique abilities, and evolve their strategy to gain a competitive advantage and conquer their opponents.

"We're very excited to bring TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena to the Google Play Store" said Brian Lovell, CEO of Red Games Co. "We've been building and perfecting this game for several years now, and it's quickly becoming a fan favorite! We truly believe this is one of the best Real Time Strategy games in the mobile market, and the game offers something special for both strategy fans and Transformers enthusiasts alike. Expanding to the Android market allows us to reach an even bigger global audience!"

With daily and weekly challenges, as well as limited-time events, TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena is designed to keep the global community of gamers engaged and connected. The game is free to play, but players can enhance their experience with optional in-game purchases to unlock even more powerful strategies.

Available in 14 languages, fans across the globe can now download TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena on their Android and iOS devices. Learn more at www.transformerstacticalarena.com . Prepare for battle and join the fight for Cybertron today!

ABOUT RED GAMES CO.

Red Games Co.'s hit games and apps include TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena, LEGO® Brawls, Crayola Create and Play, Solitaire Stories, and Bold Moves. For more information, visit www.redgames.co.

ABOUT TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

