SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransformFitAI announced a major platform update designed specifically to support muscle vitality and bone health—addressing common concerns like age-related muscle loss often ignored by the tech industry. Driven by the mission to remove the friction of crowded gyms and "one-size-fits-all" workouts, TransformFitAI uses Google Gemini-powered AI to generate joint-friendly, 20-minute home routines.

TransformFitAI's "Ephemeral Processing" model: Biometric body scans are processed in the cloud for precision plan generation and permanently deleted immediately after-ensuring zero storage of private user photos.

"The fitness industry often forgets that biology changes after 40," says Nikolay Atanasov, Founder of TransformFitAI. "Women shouldn't have to choose between a generic app that ignores their joint health or an expensive personal trainer. We've built a 'Private AI Coach' that understands natural physiological shifts while keeping user privacy at the core of the experience."

The TransformFitAI Difference:

Science-Based AI: Specific logic designed for bone health and muscle preservation (Sarcopenia).

Specific logic designed for bone health and muscle preservation (Sarcopenia). Secure Ephemeral Processing: To ensure precision, biometric body scans are processed via high-power cloud AI. However, images are immediately and permanently deleted once the plan is generated. No user photos are stored on TransformFitAI servers.

To ensure precision, biometric body scans are processed via high-power cloud AI. However, images are once the plan is generated. No user photos are stored on TransformFitAI servers. The "Training Week" Philosophy: Workout plans that adapt to the user's life and schedule, not the other way around.

Workout plans that adapt to the user's life and schedule, not the other way around. Privacy by Design: A commitment to data minimization, ensuring that sensitive biometric data is handled with the highest security standards.

About TransformFitAI:

Based on the belief that fitness should be sustainable and private, TransformFitAI is an AI-powered home wellness app dedicated to helping women 40+ build lasting strength. Founded by a software expert with a mission to solve the "Invisible Fitness Crisis," the app combines advanced AI logic with joint-friendly exercise science.

Media Contact: Nikolay Atanasov Founder, TransformFitAI +359 888 901910

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Notice: TransformFitAI is a general wellness and fitness tool. The AI-generated routines and health insights are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users are encouraged to seek medical clearance before beginning any new exercise regimen, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

SOURCE TransformFitAI