Transformify Announces a Cutting-edge Diversity Hiring Solution

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformify, an award-winning HR Software company focused on creating jobs for social good, announced the launch of a cutting-edge diversity hiring solution.

Providing equal access to jobs and secure payment to everyone regardless of gender, race, location or personal situation has always been a mission for Transformify. The company received the 2017 First Women Award and 2018 Female Entrepreneur Award in the UK.

Transformify: HR Software with a mission. Transformify: The future of work is here.

Although most companies have adopted diversity hiring practices, it is still hard to run diversity hiring campaigns. Quite often, these diversity recruitment initiatives end up with simply hiring more women or people of colour as it is hard to engage with those people who would benefit the most.

The CEO of Transformify, Lilia Stoyanov, said: "Our clients were asking, 'Can you help us to engage with mothers who want to re-join the workforce?' We have a fantastic Career Come Back program. Or, 'Can you help us to create more jobs in areas with a high unemployment rate?' We already committed to a government backed program aiming to revitalize such areas, but it is hard to find information about the skills of the people living there.''

To help all socially responsible businesses, Transformify offers a symbiosis of PR and marketing campaigns and HR software solutions. A bespoke diversity hiring strategy is designed for each client based on client's priorities and social initiatives and typically consists of (i) communications and marketing plan and (ii) diversity hiring plan.

Engaging the target audience and the society at large with the brand of the client and what it stands for is key to the success. To achieve a high engagement rate, Transformify partners with PR agencies, niche blogs and NGOs who help to disseminate information about the diversity hiring initiative and attract the interest of the target audience.

The diversity hiring plan is designed around client's hiring needs. Guidance on avoiding bias and writing job descriptions that speak the language of the candidates is also provided. Last but not least, Transformify HR Software uses powerful algorithms to serve each job listing to the most qualified candidates and match the skills required for the job to the skills possessed by the candidates.

About Transformify:

Transformify is a UK based HR Software, billing and payments company trusted by recruiters from 150+ countries.

Media Contact:

Lilia Stoyanov

217183@email4pr.com

7539 632 781

SOURCE Transformify

Related Links

https://www.transformify.org

