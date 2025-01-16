Transforming Cancer Care: ONCO and Inspirata Collaborate to Leverage AI/NLP for Enhanced Registry Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCO Inc. ("ONCO") and Inspirata Inc. ("Inspirata") have announced a strategic partnership to advance oncology data management and support innovative cancer care solutions. Drawing on decades of combined experience in oncology informatics, this collaboration integrates their products into a streamlined, AI-driven, and scalable platform to enhance cancer registries, patient navigation, and clinical trial matching.

By uniting ONCO's cancer registry solutions with Inspirata's artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, the partnership delivers a robust framework for improved cancer data collection, management, and analytics. Healthcare providers will benefit from greater data accuracy, compliance, and streamlined operations, underscoring both companies' commitment to empowering cancer registries and clinicians with effective solutions for oncology care.

"As cancer data management becomes increasingly complex, our partnership with Inspirata allows us to modernize oncology data management by embedding advanced AI and NLP capabilities," said Jim Hendrickson, Co-CEO at ONCO. "With a shared vision and unified product roadmap, we aim to deliver a streamlined user experience that addresses key industry challenges, including workforce shortages and the growing demand for high-quality data."

The partnership integrates Inspirata's trusted E-Path suite of products, renowned for AI/NLP-driven unstructured data processing, with ONCO's widely adopted OncoLog platform for cancer registry management. This interoperability enables efficient case finding, automated data extraction, and comprehensive registry data capture and reporting—essential for reducing manual workloads and improving operational efficiency.

"Our partnership with ONCO underscores our commitment to leveraging AI and NLP to improve oncology care," said Satish Sanan, CEO at Inspirata. "By combining expertise and aligning on a shared roadmap, we address workforce shortages by automating data extraction, allowing registrars to focus on higher-value activities. This collaboration equips cancer centers with advanced tools to enhance data quality, accelerate critical information access, and improve patient outcomes and research efficiency."

ONCO and Inspirata are actively integrating their solutions at healthcare facilities to streamline workflows and enhance cancer registry processes. With seamless system compatibility, robust data integration, and AI-powered automation, this partnership delivers a cohesive, scalable solution to meet the evolving needs of oncology care today and in the future.

For more information on this partnership, visit https://www.oncoinc.com/ and https://www.inspirata.com/.

Media Contacts: ONCO Heidi Hendrickson Co-CEO & President of Sales and Professional Services

[email protected]

Inspirata

Laura Eschen

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspirata