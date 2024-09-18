Transforming Career Challenges into Leadership Opportunities: Announcing the Second Edition of "Thrive Through It" by Brittany N. Cole

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's evolving job market, where stress and constant change often lead to "career grief," professionals are seeking ways to thrive. CEO and inclusive workforce strategist Brittany N. Cole, a renowned keynote speaker, LinkedIn course creator, and TEDx speaker, presents a transformative approach in the expanded edition of her book, *Thrive Through It: Transforming Career Challenges into Leadership Opportunities.*

Her strategies have reshaped over 100 corporate organizations and 45,000 leaders. With academic credentials from Harvard University Kennedy School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and leadership experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets in Fortune 500 companies, Cole offers unparalleled insight.

Thrive Through It has sold thousands of copies worldwide and has been featured as a leadership text for multiple companies. The expanded edition delves deeper into the Resilience Roadmap®, a framework guiding readers through Grief, Grit, Grace, and Growth. She recently shared a case study on Kamala Harris' resilient leadership in her LinkedIn newsletter.

Why Now? The "Thrive Through It" Moment Has Arrived"

"Given the current workforce shortage in most states, it's imperative that people have a resource to move from merely surviving to boldly thriving in their careers. Now is the time for whatever you want to do in your professional career, especially for women," Cole shares. "This book is necessary because so many people struggle in their careers, feeling unfulfilled and frustrated. You can be purposeful about pursuing an ideal career and authentic about what you need to attain that."

Interview Topics

Business Focus:

What Crying at Work Says About Company Culture

Why Traditional Leadership Training is Failing Today's Workforce

The Corporate Wake-Up Call: How to Retain Talent in the Age of Career Grief

Leadership Focus:

Keep Up: How Leaders Can Stay Up-To-Speed in Changing Times

From Surviving to Thriving: Why Now is the Time to Transform Your Career

Redefining Resilience: Why Grit Isn't Enough in Today's Workplace

Leadership Lessons from Kamala Harris

The New Rules for Women to Thrive at Work

Understanding Career Grief

Cole defines "career grief" as the emotional response to professional setbacks, transitions, or the pressure of staying relevant. *Thrive Through It* provides readers with practical strategies for embracing these moments of loss as opportunities for reinvention. Cole knows the intersection of career and grief firsthand after facing workplace challenges and the passing of her mom soon after moving to New York City for a new role. She shares this experience in her TEDx Talk. Her empathetic and intentional approach empowers professionals to redefine resilience.

"I vividly remember the moment when I was faced with a tough decision—one that would later shape my career and personal life," says Cole. "That choice taught me the importance of aligning my professional goals with my values."

Transforming the Workplace to Work for All

Brittany N. Cole has been on the frontlines as a leader, driving conversations and initiatives that reshape workplace cultures to be more inclusive and supportive. The book has received praise from leaders, including leading business voices such as Marshawn Evans Daniels, Minda Hart, and Marshall Goldsmith.

About Brittany N. Cole

Brittany N. Cole is the founder and CEO of Career Thrivers, transforming over 100 corporate organizations and 45,000 leaders through learning and development programs. Recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice and a Women of Influence by the Nashville Business Journal, Cole is a leader in inclusive organizational development. Her expertise has made *Thrive Through It* a sought-after curriculum used in corporate training programs to equip teams with resilience and authentic leadership strategies.

The second edition of *Thrive Through It* launches September 24th on Amazon and at select bookstores nationwide and is available for pre-sale.

