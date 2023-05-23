Transforming clinical trial endpoint analysis: Clario implements over 30 AI solutions to deliver faster and accurate results

AI and ML solutions are enhancing Clario's scientists' abilities to deliver a more efficient, accurate and faster analysis of trial participant data collection. These novel tools optimize operations, integrate platforms, strengthen patient privacy and increase data quality while reducing errors.

Clario has implemented over 30 AI solutions with more than half integrated directly into Clario platforms since 2018 through in-house development and AI-driven strategic partnerships.

With the support of AI and ML, Clario scientists are augmenting their abilities to deliver enhanced quality in data collection, reduce the potential for errors and provide faster data analysis without compromising accuracy.

70+ clinical trials are enrolled in various Clario AI models across our platforms.

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today revealed the significant progress it has made in the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into clinical trial data collection through their own development and strategic partnerships. Over 30 solutions have been applied, with more than half of them already active on various Clario platforms. These integrations have led to a remarkable evolution in the way clinical trial endpoint analyses are conducted at the company. By combining AI tools with deep scientific expertise, Clario is achieving faster and more accurate results than ever before. Furthermore, this integration has enhanced operational efficiencies and patient privacy protection.

"When it comes to AI technology and clinical trials, it's not about one single solution," said Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario. "Clinical trials are complicated and unique to the medicine they are researching, so they require bespoke solutions. This is why Clario is developing AI solutions that tackle specific challenges across Cardiac Safety, eCOA, Imaging, Precision Motion and Respiratory for trial endpoint analysis. We currently have over 70 clinical trials enrolled in our various AI models, and our clients and their patients are already realizing the benefits: enhancements in our ability to collect a wide range of digital data types and subsequently analyze them faster and more accurately."

"AI is transforming clinical trials, but we have to be thoughtful in how we develop it for such a complex area. Clario's innovative approach is to work with our scientific experts to identify meaningful applications of artificial intelligence to improve our performance in data collection and analysis without compromising safety or quality assessments. AI is not a replacement for our scientists but an effective tool to assist them in their routine work. AI in clinical trials is clearly moving out of its infancy, and we are excited to be at the forefront of progress in this ever-evolving landscape," said Achim Schülke, EVP Chief Innovation Officer, Clario.

Since 2018, Clario has applied over 30 AI solutions that enhance scientists' data endpoint analyses by optimizing operations, integrating platforms, strengthening patient privacy and increasing quality and precision while reducing errors. The AI solutions across Clario's technology platform include:

To improve patient safety and data quality, the eCOA Science risk monitoring analytics solution identifies potential issues early throughout clinical trials to enable corrective action. In addition, consistency checks across multiple eCOA instruments are in place to ensure more robust scientific data and improved investigator oversight and experience.

Imaging : Receipt, processing, quality control and analysis are faster than ever with the help of AI tools such as auto-labelling that automatically identifies up to 10,000 images (e.g., MRI, X-ray) a week, facial masking to enhance patient privacy and reduce manual quality control time per video from one hour to one minute, and automated motion detection for image quality metrics. Clario also uses powerful AI frameworks for image classifications, segmentations, landmark detections, and regions of interest.

: Receipt, processing, quality control and analysis are faster than ever with the help of AI tools such as auto-labelling that automatically identifies up to 10,000 images (e.g., MRI, X-ray) a week, facial masking to enhance patient privacy and reduce manual quality control time per video from one hour to one minute, and automated motion detection for image quality metrics. Clario also uses powerful AI frameworks for image classifications, segmentations, landmark detections, and regions of interest. Respiratory: AI algorithms can now automatically analyze spirometry loops to support immediate quality control by detecting technical errors, ensuring consistent and objective data collection across clinical sites and trial environments. Potentially problematic loops can be flagged for further review by a trained specialist and can be used to help further enhance algorithms to support future studies.

Clario's innovation, development and implementation of multiple AI solutions for data endpoint analysis is transforming efficiency, accuracy and speed in clinical trials. For more information about Clario and its artificial intelligence solutions, please go to Clario.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts have helped deliver more than 27,000 trials and contributed to over 500 FDA and EMEA new drug approvals involving more than seven million patients in over 100 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, visit Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

