Transforming Compliance: aiNTEL and Mala'a Partner for Advanced AML Screening

MUSCAT, Oman, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiNTEL and Mala'a have joined forces in a pioneering partnership aimed at revolutionizing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening. This collaboration indicates a significant leap forward in their mutual mission to elevate transparency, compliance, and governance standards within Sultanate of Oman's financial sector.

Sultanate of Oman: Leading the Way in AML Innovation

The Sultanate of Oman is at the forefront of driving a centralized, AI-driven AML screening process, establishing a groundbreaking benchmark for the region. This initiative is designed to strengthen the financial industry's defenses against illicit activities, fostering a safer and more transparent environment for all stakeholders.

Mala'a: Pioneering the Change in eKYC with aiNTEL's AI Platform

Under the esteemed leadership of His Excellency Mr. Tahir Salim Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, Mala'a is spearheading the centralization and adoption of the national eKYC standard. By integrating aiNTEL's cutting-edge InGrav AI Platform, Mala'a demonstrates unwavering commitment to innovation and maintaining rigorous financial compliance screening standards.

Oman's Comprehensive AML Screening Service

The strategic alliance between aiNTEL and Mala'a underscores the transformative potential of collaborative efforts in driving AI-driven advancements in eKYC solutions. Together, we are introducing a state-of-the-art eKYC service harnessing advanced AI technology to redefine customer verification processes. This holistic 360° approach ensures a robust framework that not only meets but exceeds global compliance standards.

InGrav AI Platform - A Comprehensive Risk & Compliance Solution

This partnership marks the inception of a groundbreaking journey. aiNTEL is at the forefront of integrating AI technology into the landscape of risk and compliance, extending its influence to countries worldwide.

aiNTEL, dedicated to reshaping global financial security with AI, presents comprehensive solutions through the InGrav AI Platform. Covering simplified due diligence, customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and document verification, we streamline every stage of risk and compliance.

About aiNTEL

aiNTEL is a leader in leveraging AI technology to revolutionize risk and compliance practices globally. Through innovative solutions like the InGrav AI Platform, aiNTEL is committed to ensuring the integrity and security of financial systems worldwide.

About Mala'a

Mala'a, also known as the Oman Credit & Financial Information Centre, is dedicated to promoting growth and financial inclusion in Oman. Mala'a offer credit bureau services, instant decisioning engines for mobile lending, consultancy, analytical services, and fintech innovation like Electronic KYC. As a paperless entity, Mala'a embed sustainable values into our fully digital operations.

Thank you for your continued support. Exciting times lie ahead as we work together to achieve our shared goals setting new benchmarks in AML compliance and KYC enhancement.

