Transforming Compliance in Transportation: The DISA and Tenstreet Partnership

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap forward for the transportation and logistics sectors, DISA Global Solutions and Tenstreet have joined forces to revolutionize compliance management. This partnership merges DISA's industry-leading screening services with Tenstreet's cutting-edge technology platform, creating a seamless and highly efficient solution for managing compliance needs. With this integration, clients can now experience enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and support, allowing them to concentrate on their core business operations while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and safety.

A Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Efficiency

The collaboration between DISA and Tenstreet signifies a new era in compliance solutions. Tenstreet's platform, known for its ability to connect drivers and carriers quickly and smoothly, has been instrumental in supporting thousands of motor carriers and private fleets. From recruitment to onboarding, management, and retention, Tenstreet addresses the unique challenges faced by long-haul carriers across North America. Founded in 2006 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tenstreet has consistently pushed the envelope with innovative solutions like the paperless Xchange platform, which manages over 50% of all industry verifications with a 40% faster return rate.

This partnership is further strengthened by Tenstreet's strategic acquisitions, such as Stay Metrics, Vnomics, and True Load Time, which enhance services ranging from driver engagement to fuel efficiency and load management. The Driver Pulse app, a cornerstone of Tenstreet's offerings, empowers drivers with real-time updates, secure document management, job opportunities, and more, streamlining the job search and application process.

DISA Global Solutions: A Trusted Leader in Compliance

DISA Global Solutions, Inc. stands as a premier provider of background screening and drug & alcohol testing solutions. With a national drug-testing network and a full suite of pre- and post-hire solutions, DISA serves over 55,000 active customers, including more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies. DISA's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is reflected in its impressive 98% customer retention rate, driven by its consultative approach and extensive network.

Seamless Integration for Unmatched Results

The integration between DISA and Tenstreet leverages advanced technology to create a streamlined experience for clients. This integration automatically polls Tenstreet for drivers in the 'background check' status, submits orders, gathers necessary information, and updates the system with real-time results. Users benefit from full access to results directly within the Tenstreet interface, eliminating the need to switch between systems and significantly reducing time-to-hire. The integration encompasses a wide range of services, including background screening, occupational health, drug & alcohol testing, DOT compliance, monitoring, and I9/E-Verify. The result is a faster, more accurate screening process, driven by cutting-edge technology and optimized workflows.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Comprehensive Screening Solutions: DISA brings a robust set of compliance and screening services to Tenstreet's platform, enhancing the overall client experience.

Streamlined Implementation: The integration is supported by in-house subject matter experts, ensuring a smooth setup process with lower costs and quicker turnaround times.

Regulatory Compliance: The partnership's adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards minimizes risk, providing clients with peace of mind.

Looking Forward: A Commitment to Excellence

The partnership between DISA and Tenstreet is more than just an integration; it's a commitment to redefining industry standards through innovation and collaboration. By combining their strengths, these two industry leaders are poised to set new benchmarks in compliance and safety, ensuring that clients can navigate the complexities of the transportation and logistics industries with confidence and ease.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is the industry-leading provider of employee screening and compliance services. Headquartered in Houston, with more than 35 offices throughout North America and Europe, DISA's comprehensive scope of services includes background screening, drug and alcohol testing, DOT & HR compliance, occupational health services, and I-9/ E-Verify. DISA assists employers in making informed staffing decisions while building a culture of safety in their workplace.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet's platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. We help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets in the key areas of driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel, and retention. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet's platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job.

