Transforming Cyber Defense Economics: Identify Security & NDAY Revolutionize Continuous External Penetration Testing Services

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Identify Security, a forefront in cybersecurity talent orchestration, and NDAY Security, innovators in AI-driven SaaS, have unveiled their partnership to redefine Continuous External Penetration Testing (CEPT) services. This strategic alliance merges Identify Security's network of over 9,000 US-based cybersecurity experts with NDAY Security's AI-driven platform, offering a comprehensive, automated attack and remediation solution, exclusively within the United States.

For nearly two decades, Identify Security has been pivotal in enhancing cybersecurity postures through customized talent solutions. This collaboration with NDAY Security, known for its cutting-edge defense technology, addresses the growing ease and affordability of hacking activities, reaffirming their commitment to innovation in cyber defense.

Merging our expertise & NDAY tech, we boost affordability & strengthen defenses, keeping clients ahead of threats.

Joel Abraham, Co-Founder of Identify Security, emphasizes, "The increasing ROI for attackers is tilting the scales. By combining our expertise with NDAY's advanced technology, we're not just improving affordability but enabling stronger, cost-efficient defenses, helping our clients stay ahead of threats."

Enhancing Cyber Defense Affordability and Efficiency

The managed CEPT service provides automated attacks, instant reporting, compliance attestations, and a comprehensive dashboard enhanced by expert oversight. The addition of remediation support and cybersecurity professional services ensures effective, proactive risk management for organizations of all sizes.

Mark Whitehead, President of NDAY Security, shares, "Our joint effort with Identify Security disrupts traditional cybersecurity defense costs, offering a simplified, scalable offensive testing platform. Integrating our solutions into a unified service provides a reliable, efficient tool for organizations to protect their assets."

This partnership targets the inefficiencies plaguing the cybersecurity market, aiming to broaden their impact and offer continuous, advanced monitoring solutions powered by top-tier cybersecurity professionals. Whitehead adds, "We aim to cultivate a culture of informed defenders, streamlining complex regulatory demands through our SaaS-based approach."

For more information, visit [https://continuouspentesting.ai/](https://continuouspentesting.ai/).

About Identify Security:

In its 19-year history, Identify Security, Inc. has transformed cybersecurity through Talent Orchestration and Delivery. Boasting over 9,000 US-based cybersecurity professionals, we provide tailored solutions, reducing ownership costs and ensuring dynamic, comprehensive protection. Identify Security leads in delivering smart cybersecurity talent solutions.

