Transforming Cybersecurity: WillDom and KIO Announce Strategic Alliance

WillDom

Sep 06, 2024, 09:20 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WillDom is excited to announce a strategic alliance with KIO, a renowned leader in data center and cybersecurity solutions. This partnership aims to combine WillDom's technology expertise with KIO's cybersecurity offerings to deliver solutions for clients across all industries.

With over 20 years in the market, KIO serves some of the largest companies in Mexico, particularly in the retail and finance sectors. WillDom benefits from this partnership as they plan to offer cybersecurity services to their clients to help them protect sensitive data, prevent cyber attacks, maintain business continuity, and stay compliant with regulations.

Cybersecurity Services

KIO's cybersecurity services are designed to reduce risk and accelerate business transformation with intelligent solutions that protect client data and asset integrity from sophisticated threats. Key features include:

  • A combination of human talent, certifications, and technology
  • Alliances with leading cybersecurity manufacturers
  • Technology platform integration
  • Certified and standardized processes
  • Use of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

What This Alliance Means

This strategic alliance between WillDom and KIO signifies a crucial step forward for both organizations. For WillDom, this partnership enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to our clients, ensuring their digital environments are secure and resilient against emerging threats. For KIO, the alliance opens doors to new markets leveraging WillDom's presence and deep industry connections. Together, we are poised to drive significant advancements in cybersecurity, fostering a safer and more innovative digital landscape for businesses worldwide.

"Due to the recent news about cyberattacks, the security of our clients' data has never been more crucial," said Andres Perea, CEO of WillDom. "Our partnership with KIO marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions."

For media inquiries, please contact:
Candelaria Bertarelli
Head of Marketing
[email protected] 

About WillDom:

With a global network of over 10,000 professionals spanning 15 countries, our strategic vision combines global reach with a personalized approach, aligning our expertise with your business needs. Our comprehensive suite of solutions includes AI, Data, Marketing, Finance, Business Advisory, QA, IT Assessment, Cybersecurity, Software Development, and Sports, ensuring we address all aspects of your tech needs.

Visit WillDom.com ,or follow us on LinkedIn or contact our experts to harness the power of the WillDom ecosystem.

SOURCE WillDom

