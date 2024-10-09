Transforming Design Review at New Jersey Transit

Discover How Microsol Resources is Partnering with New Jersey Transit to Transform Project Collaboration

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing modern construction projects can be complex, from balancing budgets and meeting tight deadlines to coordinating large teams. But with the help of cutting-edge technology, these challenges can be streamlined, making collaboration easier and more effective.

As part of the Bluebeam Live World Tour in New York, held on October 23, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, this session will feature New Jersey Transit and Microsol Resources, a Bluebeam Platinum Partner, as they discuss their successful implementation of Bluebeam across their organizations.

Bluebeam Live World Tours New York 2024 | Oct 23 at MetLife Stadium

With extensive experience supporting clients like NJ Transit, Microsol Resources has provided tailored solutions to address unique project challenges, from document management to collaboration workflows. Learn how NJ Transit overcame obstacles, celebrated achievements, and gained valuable insights through their partnership with Microsol Resources. Discover how Bluebeam has been a key driver in their project success.

Presenting will be David Spergel, Bluebeam Certified Support Representative and Instructor at Microsol Resources, along with Melissa Spafford, Manager of Standards & Quality (Capital Programs) at NJ Transit, and Steven A. Magnotta Jr., Resident Engineer of Railroad Construction Oversight at NJ Transit. They'll provide an in-depth look at how Bluebeam technology has revolutionized their document management, communication, and project delivery processes.

As a Bluebeam Platinum Partner, Microsol Resources is committed to offering unparalleled support and expertise, helping organizations like NJ Transit integrate Bluebeam technology to maximize their operational efficiency. This partnership has enabled NJ Transit to optimize collaboration within their teams and enhance coordination with external project partners.

JOIN US

Key Takeaways for Architects, Engineers, and Construction Professionals:

Real-time Collaboration: Discover the power of real-time collaboration using Bluebeam Cloud, enabling teams to work together seamlessly from different locations. Learn how documents, markups, and annotations are shared to keep project workflows moving efficiently.





By collaborating with a Bluebeam Platinum Partner like Microsol Resources, NJ Transit has been able to harness the full power of Bluebeam to transform their construction management.

Whether you're an architect, engineer, or construction professional, this session will provide insights on how Bluebeam can improve your collaboration with project partners, streamline document management, and drive overall project success.

Ready to elevate your project collaboration?

