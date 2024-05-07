Transforming Early Education: Hatch Early Learning Teams Up with Boys & Girls Clubs to Establish State-of-the-Art Learning Hub

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatch Early Learning, a distinguished leader in early childhood education, has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend (BGCCB) to establish an innovative learning center for young learners. This partnership aims to address the growing need for high-quality early education and childcare services. BGCCB is dedicated to closing learning gaps by providing playful learning experiences that deliver actionable data to educators, which is especially crucial in overcoming challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

Recent studies have highlighted the academic struggles faced by students who did not have access to PreK or Kindergarten programs prior to the pandemic. As educators strive to bridge these learning gaps, partnerships like the one between Hatch Early Learning and BGCCB play a crucial role in ensuring that all children have access to engaging and enriching educational experiences. Hatch Early Learning brings solutions that strongly reinforce homeschool partnerships, fully embodying the Boys and Girls Club mission.

"We are committed to ensuring that every child shows up to school ready to learn," said Sam Bonfante, President of HatchEarly Learning. "Our collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Bend allows us to help close the gaps in school readiness and performance for kids who weren't even in school at the time of the pandemic, expand our reach, and provide comprehensive support to early learners."

This new center will expand the traditional support provided by offering child care and an enhanced learning experience with state-of-the-art education technology from Hatch. The Hatch solutions featured in the center include IgnitePanel, an interactive touchscreen display designed specifically for young learners paired with innovative, device-agnostic software, and an IgniteTable to help students build communication and critical thinking skills through collaboration play.

Teachers will have access to thousands of standards-aligned activities on all devices so that they can seamlessly create and deliver fun, engaging small-group and whole-class instruction. Plus, they can accelerate literacy development by using Key Foundations, a collection of print-based literacy resources provided through Hatch's partnership with Code-Ed.

The collaborative approach fosters playful learning experiences enriched by actionable data insights, ensuring every child receives the support they need to thrive and close learning gaps. In addition to academic support, the center will offer childcare services tailored to meet the diverse needs of working families. By integrating cutting-edge technology and traditional services, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Bend and Hatch are establishing a vibrant hub where families receive essential support and students are empowered to explore, learn, and grow every day.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new adventure in early childhood education," said Kim Barrientos, President & CEO of BGCCB. "By partnering with Hatch Early Learning, we can ensure that children in the Coastal Bend community have access to the resources and support they need to thrive."

About Hatch Early Learning

Hatch Early Learning is a trusted leader in early education, providing administrators and teachers with actionable data on student readiness across multiple domains. Their research-based solutions offer valuable insights into student progress, enabling informed decision-making and targeted interventions. Hatch's platforms streamline paperwork, save teachers time, promote effective collaboration with families, and create a supportive educational environment.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend (BGCCB)

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend (BGCCB) is a non-profit organization that provides after-school and summer school programs for children and teens in Coastal Bend, with a focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development.

