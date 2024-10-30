Transforming Early Learning: Florida's Voluntary Pre-K Students Excel in Literacy with Evidence-Based Program

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Palm Beach County announced today the findings of a new study on literacy outcomes for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) students conducted in partnership with Age of Learning, a leading education technology innovator.

The study found that VPK students who used Age of Learning's My Reading Academy® program scored significantly higher on the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) compared to students who did not use the program. Moreover, students using My Reading Academy outperformed their peers on the kindergarten readiness and student learning gains components, as outlined by the Florida Department of Education's recently issued provider accountability rules.

Key Findings among students using My Reading Academy:

45% greater improvement on their FAST score , which translates to nearly four additional months of learning .

, which translates to nearly . 25% more likely compared to non-My Reading Academy users to meet or exceed the new 707 benchmark score for kindergarten readiness, as defined by Florida's new Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) accountability standards .

to meet or exceed the new for kindergarten readiness, as defined by new . 48% more likely compared to non-My Reading Academy users to meet or exceed the learning gain benchmarks of 12 points per month.

"This study reinforces how evidence-based early learning solutions can ensure that all our VPK students in Palm Beach County are ready for kindergarten and prepared for long-term success," said Aruna Gilbert, Executive Vice President & Chief Program and Policy Officer at the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County. "By embracing innovation and data-driven practices, we ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the high-quality education they need to thrive. Our commitment to supporting our diverse community of students, families, educators, and providers helps build a solid foundation for lifelong learning and contributes to Florida's broader goals of preparing students for future success in school and beyond."

The research study was conducted across both school district-operated and private VPK programs during the 2023–2024 school year and included 2,722 students. Students in the treatment group used My Reading Academy for an average of 37 minutes per week over 26 weeks, while the control group did not use the program.

"Our collaboration with the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County has driven remarkable, measurable progress in early literacy outcomes," said Sunil Gunderia, Chief Innovation Officer at Age of Learning. "These results further validate the effectiveness of My Reading Academy, and underscore what can be accomplished when states adopt evidence-driven approaches to improve outcomes for all students. Florida's investment in early education serves as a terrific national model for providing families broad access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs by ensuring effective accountability measures are in place to equip its youngest learners with the foundational skills they need to thrive."

Supporting Florida's Talent Pipeline

The study's findings contribute to Florida's broader efforts to strengthen the talent pipeline, as outlined in the Florida Chamber of Commerce's 2030 Blueprint, which sets a goal for 100% of students to be kindergarten ready.

The collaboration between the business community and the public sector—particularly the Florida Legislature and the Florida Department of Education—underscores the critical need for data-driven innovation in education to prepare students for future success. By providing innovative, evidence-based solutions that enhance early literacy and school readiness, programs like My Reading Academy play a vital role in shaping Florida's future workforce.

Educators' Insights on Student Learning and Behavior

The study also included a survey of educators who found the program to be highly valuable and impactful for students. Nine out of ten educators reported:

Improvement in early literacy skills, including students' ability to recognize letters and associate sounds with written letters .

and . Increased enjoyment in reading among students.

in reading among students. Improved self-confidence in students' ability to learn to read.

An overwhelming 97% of educators expressed a desire to continue using My Reading Academy in their classrooms. As one educator shared, "My Reading Academy has been a valuable asset in my teaching career, allowing me to support my students effectively and foster a love of reading in them."

This is the second study conducted with the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County, building on the success of the initial 2022/2023 study, which found an 84% reduction in the opportunity gap for VPK students.

These results highlight the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County's unwavering commitment to ensuring that all children have access to high-quality, evidence-based early literacy programs. By prioritizing innovative solutions like Age of Learning's My Reading Academy, ELC is empowering educators and students alike, laying a strong foundation for long-term education success. This partnership demonstrates the Coalition's leadership in advancing early childhood education and supports Florida's broader vision of preparing every child for kindergarten readiness and beyond, contributing to a brighter future for the state's children and communities.

