Transforming Experiences with Vision Pro: The Birth of SAIRYŌ

Elevating Live Events to New Heights

Technological possibilities have opened with the recent unveiling of Apple's groundbreaking Vision Pro Headset now being launched in Canada, UK, France, Australia, Germany on Friday July 12th.

SAIRYŌ, quick to recognize its immense potential, has embarked on an ambitious project to integrate augmented reality through Vision Pro into its dynamic cloud ecosystem.

The aim?

Create a fully customizable, immersive, and interactive digital environment to blur the lines between reality and the digital realm.

Imagine stepping into your favorite concert venues or sports events in the comfort of your home. With SAIRYŌ and the Vision Pro headset, you can enter this virtual space and feel like you're in attendance live.

It's an experience that transcends physical boundaries, catering to also those who cannot be physically present due to disabilities, mental health challenges, or geographical limitations.

Exclusive Access

SAIRYŌ's integration with Apple's cutting-edge technology highlights the companies' shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

As Emilie Westbrook, SAIRYŌ's CEO and Co-Founder, remarks, "While going through a hip tissue transplant, I experienced the profound isolation that comes from being completely cut off from society. I could barely get out of bed, and even when I could walk, it was with the aid of a wheelchair. That's why content consumption for people with accessibility/disability issues is also important to me. Honestly, this technology would have been life-changing for me."

Empowering Businesses and Creators

With its exclusive, premium offering, SAIRYŌ caters to businesses and creators, providing a luxurious and unparalleled experience for those seeking live entertainment.

Audiences seek deeper digital engagement, and SAIRYŌ's integration with Apple's Vision Pro marks a giant leap forward, revolutionizing content consumption and live streaming. Rick Laplante, a 30-year DJ and owner of White Rabbit Events echoes this sentiment, "SAIRYŌ's integration with Vision Pro is a game-changer for businesses and creators, opening new revenue and audience engagement avenues. "

Experience the future of entertainment with SAIRYŌ now on Vision Pro, iPhone, Android and the Web. (https://www.sairyoevents.com)

About SAIRYŌ:

SAIRYŌ digitizes live events for creators, focusing on business venues. It harnesses augmented reality and artificial intelligence to connect audiences in unprecedented ways, providing immersive, interactive experiences that blur the lines between virtual and physical worlds. You can find us at www.sairyoevents.com

