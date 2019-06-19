Transforming Healthcare Delivery - CipherHealth's Annual Partner Conference Explores the Intersection of Technology and Patient-Centered Care

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , the leading patient engagement software company, is gathering the brightest minds in healthcare for its "Partners in Excellence Conference 2019" in San Diego June 19th - 20th to discuss proven strategies in achieving superior engagement and coordination throughout the care continuum.

Over the two-day event, nearly 150 healthcare leaders from 80 organizations across the country will share best practices such as digital rounding and proactive patient outreach.

Highlights among the discussions taking place will be how providers are seeing a rise in consumerism and patients and families expect choice in their care. This is leading to a greater focus on consistent, exceptional service in delivering high-quality care, making it imperative that healthcare systems find new and innovative strategies for engaging patients throughout their care journey.

Giving the keynote addresses will be Darria Long Gillespie, MD, MBA, FACEP, a digital health executive and practicing emergency physician, as well as, Sven Gierlinger, Chief Experience Officer at Northwell Health, who will highlight the importance of seeking new ways to deliver exceptional care, quality, and experience for patients - something CipherHealth has made its mission.

"We are eager to help our clients transform the way healthcare is experienced by patients and their families. By bringing this group together, we hope they will share and take away some key learnings that will allow their own organizations to further improve outcomes," said CipherHealth's Co-Founder, Alex Hejnosz.



Alex Hejnosz, as well as other speakers at the conference are available for interviews, including:

Ben Becker DNP, RN, NEA-BC Director, Post Acute/Clinical Communications, Intermountain Healthcare

Cathi Dennehy, PharmD, Professor of Pharmacy, UCSF School of Pharmacy



Aney Abraham, DNP, MSN,NE-BC, RN Associate Vice President, Rush University Medical Center

Namgyal L Kyulo, MBBS, DrPH, System Director, Healthcare Experience Analytics

UCLA Health

Katherine Major, MSN, RN, CHPN, Director, Penn Home Care and Hospice Services, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Vanessa Mona, Director, Care Experience, Henry Ford Health System

Shaghayegh Norouzzadeh, PhD, Assistant Director, Clinical Transformation, Northwell Health

For more information on CipherHealth's Partners in Excellence Conference 2019 and the speakers, visit https://info.cipherhealth.com/events

