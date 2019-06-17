Transforming homes with the whole new Transformer Collection

As a trailblazing innovator in fashion, interiors, and architecture, (having been handpicked to design gowns for all finalists of Miss India 2018), the Thomas Abraham brand has created some of the most interesting collections in these domains in the past few years. An alumnus of one of India's premier institutions, IIT Kharagpur, Thomas Abraham is considered a rising star among new generation designers.

The Transformer Furniture Collection is constructed in sheesham wood, from renewable plantations that are environmental friendly and have low carbon footprints – and is specifically designed for the modern home.

Philosophically speaking, a piece of furniture that is a sofa in the morning that becomes a bed at night or a storage unit in the afternoon or a chair at dinner is according to Thomas Abraham "a miracle; we live in a time of low attention spans, quick boredom and instant results; and unlike in the past, people are constantly yearning for newness – for which the Transformer Collection is ideal because the same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. The user can transform his entire interior from one season to another every time he wants a refreshed look – maybe for a day or a week or maybe the next 6 months." According to Thomas Abraham, it also limits the number of furniture pieces in a home, thereby providing every home with the most valuable asset in interior design – free space.

The Transformer Collection is the signature of the Thomas Abraham brand and has become famous because it can be multi-used and multi-purposed – which is invaluable at a time of huge real estate costs, and gives its owners a mojo that traditional furniture simply doesn't have.

Going back to the classics of early modernism, the collection harks back to Le Corbusier's quotation about a home being "a machine to live in", and yet a machine with a soul.

Media Contact:

Thomas Abraham

+91-9980516990

Chairman

IDeA Design School

SOURCE IDeA Design House