Transforming Integrated Casino Resorts With AI: Info-Tech Research Group's Insights for Reshaping Guest Experiences

The firm's latest research explains the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) integration in integrated casino resorts. The blueprint delves into the strategies for reshaping guest experiences and operational efficiency, navigating the dynamic landscape of the gaming industry with precision and innovation.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The integrated casino industry is on the brink of a transformative era, driven by the exponential evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies promise to address various industry-wide challenges, from streamlining business operations to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. However, embracing these technologies requires a strategic approach and alignment between IT and business objectives. To assist technology leaders in building a roadmap to navigate these complexities, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest research, AI/ML Use Case Library for Integrated Casino Resorts. This comprehensive research provides industry leaders with insights and strategies needed to harness AI and ML effectively, transforming both the gaming and hospitality sectors.

"Integrated casinos are experiencing unprecedented change and disruption in this new era. The industry requires a digital strategy to guide AI and ML transformation," says Elizabeth Silva, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Gaming and integrated resorts business and technology leaders must work together to map out tactical and actionable plans to support an organization's strategic goals and reach exponential IT status. An effective AI and ML transformation plan executed within the next one to two years can define the next one to two decades."

Info-Tech's research highlights the critical challenges of modernization within the gaming and hospitality industry, particularly emphasizing the need for compelling business cases to justify the significant investments AI and ML entail. The frequent delays and budget overruns of AI and ML initiatives can often result in project failures. This underscores the critical importance of strategic planning and resource allocation in navigating the complexities of modernization within the industry.

The firm's AI/ML use case library is designed to accelerate the identification and development of AI and ML initiatives, facilitating digital transformation journeys for integrated casino resorts. The research outlines several opportunities where AI and ML can significantly impact the industry:

Guest Attraction: AI/ML can help enhance property appeal and optimization to increase guest interest through data-driven decision-making and advanced technologies.

AI/ML can help enhance property appeal and optimization to increase guest interest through data-driven decision-making and advanced technologies. Guest Entertainment: Emerging technologies can help improve the quality of activities to impress guests and keep them engaged at the property through innovative and new amusement.

Guest Entertainment: Emerging technologies can help improve the quality of activities to impress guests and keep them engaged at the property through innovative and new amusement.

Guest Retention: AI can help build meaningful interactions with guests to enhance engagement and develop reoccurring experiences through exceptional operations.

Back of House: Technologies can help to optimize the employee experience through changes that make work easier and more enjoyable, thus increasing job satisfaction.

Info-Tech's research further explains how AI can alleviate manual effort and streamline repetitive tasks, thereby saving valuable time and costs. This optimization allows integrated casino resorts to reallocate resources to other critical processes, including enhancing guest interactions. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, integrated casino resorts can unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation.

