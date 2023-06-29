Transforming Leadership Worldwide at Two-Day Summit

Speakers Include Government Official, NBA CEO, and Best-Selling Authors

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Leadership Summit, the farthest-reaching leadership experience in the world, will bring ministry and marketplace expertise together on August 3-4, 2023, empowering participants to ignite change where it is needed most. The two-day summit will broadcast live to more than 400 sites across the country, inspiring 60,000 people in the U.S. to lead boldly and wisely.

The 2023 Global Leadership Summit, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Faris, will motivate leaders to live out a bigger vision for themselves and their community. With the theme, LEAD WHERE YOU ARE, leaders, regardless of place or position, will be influenced to make a tangible difference in the world around them.

Participants will receive balanced insights and tools from over a dozen industry-leading experts including:

  • Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor of Life.Church
  • Condoleezza Rice, 66th Secretary of State and Director of the Hoover Institution
  • Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks
  • James Clear, best-selling author of Atomic Habits and founder of Habits Academy
  • Patrick Lencioni, best-selling author and founder of The Table Group
  • Liz Bohannon, founder of Sseko Designs

Guests may experience the event at a local simulcast location, the main campus in South Barrington, Illinois, or online.

During the two-day event, The Global Leadership Summit is also accessible to prisons and non-profits serving at-risk populations across the U.S. Following the live experience, the event is translated into more than 60 languages in over 120 countries to inspire leaders globally to become a catalyst for change.

About Global Leadership Network 
Global Leadership Network (GLN) is a nonprofit that is raising up leaders around the world. Our mission is to serve pastors, equip churches, and to inspire more leaders around the world. Our signature event is The Global Leadership Summit (GLS), an annual gathering that brings ministry and marketplace expertise together. Since its inception, the GLS has been translated into over 60 languages, reaching over 120 countries, and impacting more than one million people around the world, making it the longest running, greatest reaching leadership event of its kind.

