Transforming Lives: ALS Association Greater New York Unveils Striking Evolution as ALS United Greater New York

ALS United Greater New York

11 Jan, 2024, 15:16 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit ALS organization, The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter, proudly announces a monumental transformation and rebranding as "ALS United Greater New York," signifying a new era of commitment and determination in the battle against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

This transformation is a bold step forward in the ongoing mission to find a cure for ALS, support those affected by the disease, and advocate for change on a broader scale. It not only showcases ALS United Greater New York's unwavering dedication to eradicating ALS but also reflects the advances in ALS research and the evolution of care for those living with ALS. ALS United Greater New York will continue providing unparalleled local support to those living with ALS, driving innovation, and accelerating research.

This rebranding initiative comes after the legal separation from The ALS Association on September 1, 2023, encompassing not just Greater New York but also 14 other ALS Association Chapters. Following the separation, the 15 independent non-profit organizations, previously affiliated with The ALS Association, formed ALS United, an innovative membership organization dedicated to people living with ALS and their families.

Kristen Cocoman, President & CEO of ALS United Greater New York, expressed her enthusiasm stating, "This is more than a name change; it signifies an evolution for the organization. It represents an exciting future, building upon our decades-long legacy as a trusted resource and re-emerging as one of the largest, local ALS patient service organizations in the nation. As science advances so has our approach to care services, including the launch of more support groups, educational programs, financial support grants, and equipment and communication resources for those living with ALS and their families. Our partnership with ten regional ALS Clinics and Centers allows us to take part in providing state-of-the-art care and clinical management services to families living with ALS."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease," is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, these nerve cells degenerate or die. ALS can impact the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe. Unfortunately, there is currently no known cause or cure for ALS and the average life expectancy is 2-5 years.

The founding members of ALS United include ALS United Greater New York, ALS Arizona, ALS United Central & Southern Ohio, ALS Golden West, ALS New Mexico, ALS of Nevada, ALS United North Carolina, ALS United Orange County, ALS United Rhode Island, ALS United Rocky Mountain, ALS United Connecticut, ALS United Greater Chicago, ALS United Georgia, ALS United Mid-Atlantic, and ALS United Northwest. The geographic makeup of the members' territory will ensure comprehensive coverage.

About ALS United Greater New York:

ALS United Greater New York provides local, on-the-ground services to patients and families living with ALS throughout the Greater New York area, including New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, the Hudson Valley, and northern and central New Jersey.

Media Contact: 
Tiffany Card, Director of Communication & Advocacy
[email protected]

SOURCE ALS United Greater New York

