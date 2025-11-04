Transforming Lives Together: St. Vincent's 15th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon Celebrates Nearly Three Decades of Supporting At-Risk Mothers and Children

Innovative Peer Support Program Brings Graduate Full Circle: From Client to Keynote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Vincent's Santa Barbara announces its 15th Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Rosewood Miramar Beach. The event celebrates the remarkable success of the Family Strengthening Program, which since 1996 has helped hundreds of homeless single mothers and their young children break cycles of poverty and build independent, thriving futures.

This year's keynote speaker, Alicia Visueta, embodies that transformation. A graduate of the Family Strengthening Program, she now works as a Peer Support Specialist at St. Vincent's—a position made possible by the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara. Her role represents a powerful innovation: mothers who've walked the path now guide others through their journey, creating earlier program engagement and stronger outcomes.

Joining Alicia is Elizabeth, who will graduate from the program in February. In 2023, due to challenging circumstances, Elizabeth and her son moved into Transition House and were then referred to St. Vincent's. Nearly two years later, Elizabeth is completing her first semester at California Lutheran University, pursuing a psychology degree while working two jobs.

"For nearly 30 years, our Family Strengthening Program has proven that with comprehensive support, even the most vulnerable families can transform their lives," said Rosa Paredes, CEO of St. Vincent's. "Women like Alicia and Elizabeth represent everything we believe about human potential. Alicia's journey from program participant to staff member is particularly powerful — she knows firsthand what our mothers face because she lived it. Elizabeth's dedication to reaching her goals while in our program has demonstrated her strength and she has become a mentor for others in the program. Both their stories will inspire everyone in that room."

A Legacy of Compassion and Community

The annual luncheon was founded 15 years ago by dedicated long-term supporters Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo, whose tireless commitment has raised more than $400,000 in the last eight years alone to support Santa Barbara's most vulnerable families. The duo's signature silent auction baskets—carefully curated over months of preparation—have become a beloved tradition.

"Claudia and Pat embody the spirit of St. Vincent de Paul and the Daughters of Charity," noted Rosa Paredes "Their vision created an event that doesn't just raise funds—it builds community around our shared belief that every mother and child deserves safety and opportunity."

Real Lives, Real Change

For nearly three decades, St. Vincent's has stood alongside at-risk mothers and their young children, providing not just shelter, but dignity and a path forward. Today's Family Strengthening Program — a comprehensive 27-month initiative offering transitional housing, case management, job training, parenting classes, childcare, and therapy — represents the evolution of that commitment, helping women develop the skills and confidence to break cycles of intergenerational poverty.

In the past four years alone 52 families have graduated to permanent housing and employment. Participants increase their monthly income by an average of more than $600—a 14% improvement that changes everything for a family in crisis.

The stories behind these statistics reveal the program's true impact:

A young mother arrived homeless and pregnant. Today she's attending SBCC accounting classes while her toddler thrives in St. Vincent's Early Childhood Education Center.

"I'll never forget my son saying, 'Mommy, we are safe now,'" shares a domestic violence survivor who escaped a life-threatening relationship. St. Vincent's provided childcare so she could continue school, helped her get her driver's license and first car, and she's now working toward becoming a criminal defense attorney.

"You gave me a lifeline; you gave me my child back," said a mother reunited with her baby within 45 days. "At St. Vincent's, I wasn't my tragedy—I was a mom who loved her child and a woman learning to be independent."

Event Details

For the past four years, guests have enjoyed this elegant afternoon at Rosewood Miramar Beach, an oceanfront resort estate in Montecito. Returning as Emcee are beloved Santa Barbara personalities Tracy Lehr of KEYT and Drew "Mr. Santa Barbara" Wakefield of Wakefield 805.

The event will include:

Women's styles provided by (IN)LARKIN collections in Los Olivos

Children's styles provided by Wildflower Women's Boutique – Sandbox Kids

Gourmet luncheon

Silent auction featuring custom gift baskets and experiences

Raffle prizes

Student volunteers from Bishop Garcia Diego High School and local high schools.

Sponsors include American Riviera Bank and Chumash Casino. The event's Presentation Sponsor is Claudia Lash with Honoree Sponsor Pat Lupo.

Tickets & Information

Early bird tickets: $125 through November 15

Regular tickets: $150

Tables of 10 available

Reservations accepted until Monday, November 24

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit [website] or contact Gladis Barboza at (805) 683-6381 ext. 155 or [email protected].

About St. Vincent's Santa Barbara

Founded in 1858, St. Vincent's Santa Barbara is the oldest continuously operating nonprofit service agency in Santa Barbara County. Serving more than 600 individuals daily across its 21-acre campus, St. Vincent's provides transitional housing for homeless single mothers, early childhood education, affordable housing for families and seniors, and operates the Father Virgil Cordano Center—Santa Barbara's only day center for people experiencing homelessness.

For more information, visit www.stvincents-sb.org.

