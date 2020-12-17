Transforming Managed Learning Services: Infopro Learning's Vision for Unlocking Human Potential

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The business world is in a continual state of evolution where change and upheaval make way for organizational transformation. 2020 has been a time of unprecedented shifts in the way organizations are structured and leaders have been forced to look at effective ways to make sure that employees are supported within the changing landscape. Learning & Development has been at the forefront of empowering organizations through effective transformation.

Europe's No.1 HR industry analyst Fosway Group recently stated, "94 percent of L&D professionals reported to have changed their L&D strategy because of COVID-19 with 2 in 3 making significant changes to what they do and how they do it". While this shift has been necessary, it is not always easy to identify the most effective ways to enable transformation, while ensuring that performance and business goals are suitably met.

With an intense focus on assisting organizations transform and unlock their human potential, Infopro Learning's Managed Learning Services empower organizations to adapt and evolve amidst rapidly changing business environments, while optimizing performance and delivering measurable business outcomes. Spearheading the new vision is Eric W. Rodgers, Executive Vice-President, Managed Learning Services. With 30+ years of rich global experience across multiple industries, Eric has engaged directly with learning leaders to drive learning strategies, performance consulting, talent solutioning and so much more. "I am beyond excited to be part of team Infopro Learning," Eric shares. "Our Purpose is to Unlock Human Potential and with that purpose we embrace change. Change is exciting – if we open ourselves to change, we can truly transform ourselves. In 2021 we are bringing transformation to the Managed Learning Services market. We are creating a reimagined, bold and innovative business model for learning organizations, providing our client partners with a powerful change agent that puts human capital transformation centerstage."

