Transforming Medical Research: Quantzig's Advanced Analytics Solution

25 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details: A leading pharmaceutical company located in the United States partnered with Quantzig to address complex challenges in their research partnerships with over 10 hospitals worldwide.
Challenges: The client's research collaboration with multiple hospitals presented several challenges:
- Diverse Data Structures: Each hospital used distinct parameter tracking systems, resulting in a lack of uniformity in data collection and management. This diversity made it difficult to harmonize and compare research results consistently.
- Lack of Standardized Framework: The absence of a standardized framework for comparing treatment outcomes hindered the client's ability to draw meaningful conclusions and identify best practices.
Solutions: Quantzig provided tailored solutions to address these challenges:
- AI-Based Models: We designed AI-based parametric hazard models, life tables, and competing risk methods to accurately assess and predict patient survival rates and disease recurrence rates across different patient groups.
- Precise Risk Assessment: Our advanced analytics tools facilitated precise risk assessment, enabling the client to make informed decisions about treatment strategies and patient care.
Results: Quantzig's advanced analytics solution transformed the client's medical research:
- Improved Research Quality: The client gained valuable insights into treatment effectiveness and identified key factors influencing patient outcomes, enhancing the quality of their research.
- Informed Decision-Making: Precise risk assessment empowered data-driven decisions regarding treatment strategies and patient care.
- Advancing Scientific Understanding: The client's enhanced research capabilities contributed to scientific progress and benefited patient care.
Quantzig's expertise in data analytics and AI-driven modeling elevated the client's medical research efforts, ultimately advancing scientific understanding and patient care.
To read the full resource, click here.
About Quantzig: Quantzig is a global data analytics and advisory firm with a strong presence in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. We provide advanced analytics, business intelligence solutions, and data-driven insights to organizations across industries, helping them make informed decisions.
SOURCE Quantzig
Share this article