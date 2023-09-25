Transforming Medical Research: Quantzig's Advanced Analytics Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Details: A leading pharmaceutical company located in the United States partnered with Quantzig to address complex challenges in their research partnerships with over 10 hospitals worldwide.

Challenges: The client's research collaboration with multiple hospitals presented several challenges:

  1. Diverse Data Structures: Each hospital used distinct parameter tracking systems, resulting in a lack of uniformity in data collection and management. This diversity made it difficult to harmonize and compare research results consistently.
  2. Lack of Standardized Framework: The absence of a standardized framework for comparing treatment outcomes hindered the client's ability to draw meaningful conclusions and identify best practices.

Solutions: Quantzig provided tailored solutions to address these challenges:

  1. AI-Based Models: We designed AI-based parametric hazard models, life tables, and competing risk methods to accurately assess and predict patient survival rates and disease recurrence rates across different patient groups.
  2. Precise Risk Assessment: Our advanced analytics tools facilitated precise risk assessment, enabling the client to make informed decisions about treatment strategies and patient care.

Results: Quantzig's advanced analytics solution transformed the client's medical research:

  • Improved Research Quality: The client gained valuable insights into treatment effectiveness and identified key factors influencing patient outcomes, enhancing the quality of their research.
  • Informed Decision-Making: Precise risk assessment empowered data-driven decisions regarding treatment strategies and patient care.
  • Advancing Scientific Understanding: The client's enhanced research capabilities contributed to scientific progress and benefited patient care.

Quantzig's expertise in data analytics and AI-driven modeling elevated the client's medical research efforts, ultimately advancing scientific understanding and patient care.

Quantzig is a global data analytics and advisory firm with a strong presence in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India.

