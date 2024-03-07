Transforming Mobile Web3 Access: APhone’s DePin-enabled, cloud based smartphone app debuts on Solana

APhone's DePIN infrastructure which enhances smartphone functionality of any mobile phone, will enable millions to access Web3's most vibrant and fast-growing ecosystem for $20

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APhone , a device-agnostic web-based virtual phone app that redefines the web3 mobile experience, today announces its official launch via the Solana ecosystem — providing millions of users with an affordable way of engaging with web3 applications without hardware limitations.

APhone's initial launch on Solana will see it tap into one of Web3's most vibrant and fast-growing ecosystems, with over 500 Web3 apps, games, NFTs, DeFi protocols, millions of users, and smooth, stutter-free performance. APhone comes pre-installed with various top blockchain apps, such as Magic Eden, OKX, Bybit, and others, as well as games, including HoneyLand, Mighty Action Heroes, Warpcast, and more.

APhone NFTs, which give users access to the in-app experience, can be minted and activated (burned) directly on the Solana chain. As an affordable DePIN-powered virtual mobile phone app, charging $20 per year, APhone bypasses the hardware limitations of older phone models and enables access to Solana's strong DePIN ecosystem, where GPU, storage, and RAM are essential for seamless functionality, APhone will enable access to several key DePIN projects on Solana — including Helium , which rewards users for providing network coverage and validating transactions.

Additionally, smartphone penetration and mobile internet access across emerging markets have increased sharply over the last decade — bringing users a wealth of economic and educational opportunities. However, many smartphone users in emerging economies remain priced out when it comes to the latest models, restricting the kinds of content and apps they can access. APhone is looking to deliver cloud-based GPU compute to ensure greater reach, stability and accessibility across regions, especially in emerging markets.

Powered by Aethir's distributed GPU Cloud Infrastructure, APhone eliminates hardware limitations and restrictive app store requirements, allowing access to very demanding apps and graphically intensive games, directly via a browser, bypassing costly development and backwards compatibility. Adopting a decentralized approach ensures that user data is distributed across a global network, eliminating single points of failure and enhancing security and data privacy. Additionally, Aethir provides real-time services to support a host of applications, including cloud gaming.

Jennifer Booze, Former Global Head of Business Development at Polygon, now leading Ecosystem Development & Growth for APhone said: "We're delighted to launch on Solana and support challenging the duopoly of Google Play and Apple's App Store, whilst promoting self-custody and open platforms for crypto. We're here to help provide greater accessibility to capture the growing interest in web3 and crypto."

The APhone app is available for users for $20 annually. Additionally, as part of the mainnet launch on Solana, APhone will offer select Solana Mobile users discounted access to APhone.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aphone.com/

About APhone

The APhone is the first decentralized cloud-based smartphone, crafted to redefine your mobile experience. With superior processing power, unparalleled storage capabilities, and a high-quality GPU, it seamlessly integrates to offer continuous, high-performance access to your digital world. Powered by Aethir's cutting-edge distributed GPU Cloud infrastructure for Gaming & AI, APhone ensures heightened security, privacy, and user protection. APhone provides a myriad of smartphone functionalities within a single device, delivering a comprehensive and advanced mobile experience.

