Transforming Nutrient Absorption With TCI Biotech's Double Nutri™ Liposomal Technology

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Co., Ltd. ("TCI Biotech"), a global CDMO leader in health and wellness innovation reintroduces Double Nutri™, a groundbreaking liposomal technology that sets a new standard for advanced nutritional supplements. Double Nutri™ delivers unmatched bioavailability and absorption, providing consumers with more effective ways to enhance their health.

Advanced Liposomal Innovation

TCI's Double Nutri™ technology integrates water-soluble and oil-soluble nutrients into micro-level particles, optimized for rapid and efficient absorption. With particle sizes of just 1 to 3 micrometers, nutrients encapsulated in Double Nutri™ liposomes bypass traditional digestion processes, ensuring faster and longer-lasting nutrient delivery.

Proven Bioavailability and Performance

Clinical studies highlighted superior efficacy of Double Nutri™:

Higher Bioavailability: Double Nutri™-enhanced nutrients demonstrated significantly greater absorption compared to standard formulations. For instance, this technology improved collagen bioavailability by approximately 2 times, calcium absorption by 2.6 times compared to powdered forms, and enhanced omega-3 absorption by 5.5 times. 1

Sustained Retention: Double Nutri™ liposomal Vitamin C showed 133% higher plasma retention over 8 hours compared to conventional Vitamin C, highlighting prolonged health benefits. 2

Enhanced Skincare Effects: Clinical evaluations of Double Nutri™ collagen drink revealed a twofold increase in collagen bioavailability and notable improvements in skin hydration (7%), collagen density (10.6%), and barrier function (21.9%) within two weeks.1

Global Recognition

This patented innovation has earned notable accolades including the Gold Medal and Best Innovation Award at the 2020 London International Invention & Trade Expo and the Special Award at the 2020 Canada International Innovation Competition. These honors reflect TCI Biotech's commitment to excellence in nutritional science.

Double Nutri™ represents TCI Biotech's vision of advancing wellness through innovative research and technology. By combining science-backed efficacy with natural extracts and functional ingredients, TCI Biotech ensures a seamless integration of health, convenience, and sustainability.

For more information about Double Nutri™ technology or to explore TCI Biotech's product portfolio, visit https://www.tci-bio.com/odm-products/.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) of dietary supplements and cosmetics, backed by over forty years of industry expertise. The company operates seven state-of-the-art production sites across the globe, including locations in the United States, China, the Netherlands and Taiwan, with products distributed in more than sixty-five countries. TCI's extensive portfolio is supported by its subsidiaries: TCI BIOTECH, MBI, TCI GENE, TCI LIVING, IOPACKAGE, and PETFOOD, reflecting its diverse capabilities and commitment to innovation.

*The above statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results may vary.

1. Data from TCI Biotech's internal studies (unpublished). 2. Wen, C. J., Chiang, C. F., Lee, C. S., Lin, Y. H., & Tsai, J. S. (2022). Double Nutri (Liposomal Encapsulation) enhances bioavailability of vitamin C and extends its half-life in plasma. Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology, 18(3), 922-927.

