Transforming online savings: SimplyCodes launches AI and crowdsourcing features to deliver unmatched access to promo codes and deals

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyCodes , the social savings and promo codes platform that's already outperforming competitors, continues to push the limits of the digital coupon industry by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and crowdsourcing. Today, SimplyCodes unveiled a new suite of features that radically improves online shoppers' access to working promo codes every time they shop with SimplyCodes's browser extension and mobile app.

In today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, promo codes have become more diverse and dynamic. From personalized discounts tailored to individual shoppers to exclusive offers distributed through influencers, the traditional approach to saving money has undergone a paradigm shift, especially post-pandemic.

"The era of generic offers like Welcome10 or Save20 from the same couple of stores is over," said Michael Quoc, founder and CEO of SimplyCodes. "Now there are thousands of unique and customized discount codes being issued by brands on the daily across all digital platforms. This shift, while creating more savings opportunities for shoppers, also presents a challenge in capturing and surfacing all these codes. SimplyCodes has effectively addressed this by leveraging AI and the community to curate the most comprehensive database."

New SimplyCodes's features:

AI-Powered Code Aggregation: SimplyCodes uses advanced AI algorithms to sift through tens of thousands of promo codes issued daily, ensuring that users have access to the most relevant, real-time and reliable offers.





Simplified Coupon Code Submission: SimplyCodes has launched the AI-powered "Coupon Vision System," allowing users to submit codes with a tap of a button with the SimplyCodes app. Users can upload screenshots of promo codes they discover via email, websites, or social media, streamlining the process of sharing savings with the community.





Community-Driven Savings Tips: Users can now share valuable tips and savings hacks for specific brands or retailers, further helping the SimplyCodes community save.





Savings Impact Score: SimplyCodes introduces a new Savings Impact Score (SIS) that quantifies the impact of shared promo codes, allowing users to track and see how much their contribution has directly helped fellow shoppers save.





SimplyCodes introduces a new Savings Impact Score (SIS) that quantifies the impact of shared promo codes, allowing users to track and see how much their contribution has directly helped fellow shoppers save. Reward System: Earn tokens and rewards for engaging with the SimplyCodes platform, including submitting codes and shopping with discounts, with the ability to redeem tokens for real money to further enhance the savings experience.

As consumers navigate an increasingly complex online shopping landscape, SimplyCodes remains committed to simplifying the savings process and empowering users to make the most of every purchase.

The new features are available now in the SimplyCodes's app. For more information, visit SimplyCodes and join the savings revolution.

About SimplyCodes

SimplyCodes is a social savings and promo codes platform that leverages AI and a passionate shopping community. Users share real-time discount codes and deals, enabling everyone to save money on their online purchases. Like the name boldly states, SimplyCodes provides more accurate promo codes than anywhere else, covering 10X more brands through its app and browser extension. To learn more, visit simplycodes.com.

