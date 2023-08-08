Transforming Pasco County's Landscape with the Acquisition of Coral Key Apartments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Property Group, led by Principles Joe Rubin and Richard Shuster, recently closed on an 80-unit Multifamily property in Port Richey, located in Pasco County, Florida. Pasco County has emerged as a prime destination for real estate investors eyeing multifamily properties. Both population and job growth have expanded due to the recent urban sprawl pushing north from Tampa as prices have increased and the city has become overcrowded. A project spearheaded by Lennar Homes called Angeline will bring 30,000 new homes, 26M sq ft of office and retail and Moffit Cancer Center plans to bring 14,500 new jobs to their newly planned campus. These projects along with several others are solidifying Pasco County as a place people want to live and investors want to invest in.

The property has been rebranded as Coral Key Apartments All units have private screened in patios

SEPG was able to come up with creative solutions to get the deal over the finish line in extremely challenging debt and insurance markets. "We are excited and proud to be able to add to our portfolio in challenging times, further adding to our economies of scale in the Tampa MSA," said Joe Rubin, Principal of SEPG. This acquisition closes out the 330th unit purchased by SEPG in the past two years.

The property will be re-branded as Coral Key Apartments and is located at 9920 Grace Drive and will go through a renovation program to modernize unit interiors, enhancement and expansion of on-site amenities and common areas and overall beautification of the exterior curb appeal. "We plan to significantly improve the resident experience, as we have done at many of our other properties. Resident experience is paramount to what we do here at SEPG and we are incredibly excited to get moving with our improvement plan," said Richard Shuster, Principal of SEPG.

About Southeast Property Group:

Southeast Property Group (www.sepropertygrp.com) is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and focuses on income producing multifamily properties in growing primary and secondary markets throughout the southeastern United States. SEPG seeks out deals that have strong in place cash-flow and offer a value-add strategy with operational upside. Its goal is to maximize NOI and produce the highest return possible for investors while providing safe, well maintained, affordable housing options for its residents.

By being immersed in the multifamily industry for nearly 20 years, it's principals have a strong understanding of the target markets and have created deep relationships within the community. SEPG plans to grow its portfolio to 2,000 units over the next several years throughout Florida and the Southeast United States.

