Transforming Patient Care: 5,000 Trained in Nonprofit Gaples Institute's Nutrition Course for Physicians

News provided by

Gaples Institute

06 Jun, 2023, 10:02 ET

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaples Institute, a physician-led educational nonprofit dedicated to advancing the role of nutrition in healthcare, is proud to announce the milestone of having trained 5,000 medical students and clinicians in their award-winning online nutrition course for health professionals.

The course is now required in the curriculum of 7 leading medical schools and is also widely utilized among medical residents and practicing physicians.

"The fact that 97% of learners report that it will change their practice is a testament to the impact our nutrition course is making on patient care," said course director Dr. Stephen Devries, preventive cardiologist, Gaples Institute executive director, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health adjunct associate professor. "It's exhilarating to receive such consistent feedback about how the course has enabled physicians to help their patients so profoundly."

The Gaples Institute nutrition course "fills a serious void in our medical education," according to Dr. Walter Willett, Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "Having reviewed the content carefully," he said, "I'm confident that it provides practitioners with accurate and up-to-date information on key knowledge that everyone taking care of patients should have. Indeed, most health care providers will find this useful for tuning up their own diets. And the Gaples Institute has packaged this beautifully in a highly digestible format!"

Similarly enthusiastic reviews from a wide range of clinicians endorse the course's exceptional value—from medical students: "Very well researched, and so useful; this has raised the bar so high above any online training I have ever done"to practicing physicians: "Excellent course! Very refreshing and easy to follow with tons of information!"

Updated annually, the course features new content on social determinants of nutrition inequities and steps physicians can take to identify and help patients at risk. The course also spotlights nutrition's powerful role in physician self-care and includes free, bilingual patient education resources.

Beyond delivering the highest-quality nutrition education for health professionals, the Gaples Institute partners with host institutions and clinics to share best practices for curriculum integration and optimal learning.

The nonprofit Gaples Institute is supported by a board of internationally renowned leaders in nutrition science, education, and health policy and neither seeks nor accepts corporate funding.

SOURCE Gaples Institute

