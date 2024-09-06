Transforming poultry barns into greenhouses: New North Carolina hub champions sustainable farming

Transforming factory farms into eco-friendly greenhouses: North Carolina hub showcases innovative farming solutions for a sustainable future

WADESBORO, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transfarmation Project® is thrilled to announce the launch of its North Carolina demonstration hub on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at 509 Concord Church Road in Wadesboro at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

The newly transformed facility, formerly used for raising an estimated 540,000 chickens per year, is now a beacon of sustainable agriculture. In collaboration with the Transfarmation™ team, property owners Tom and Sokchea Lim have converted a poultry barn into a state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot greenhouse. The revitalized hub will be a vibrant vegetable farm and research center dedicated to developing and showcasing sustainable alternatives for former chicken farmers.

Transitioning from factory farming to specialty-crop production has profound environmental benefits:

Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions: Specialty-crop farming generates much less greenhouse gas than factory animal farming, aiding in climate-change mitigation.

Specialty-crop farming generates much less greenhouse gas than factory animal farming, aiding in climate-change mitigation. Soil remediation: Farm transitions offer opportunities to revitalize degraded soil and improve soil health, which can help protect ecosystems and foster biodiversity.

Farm transitions offer opportunities to revitalize degraded soil and improve soil health, which can help protect ecosystems and foster biodiversity. Water conservation: Specialty-crop farming uses water more efficiently than factory animal farming, addressing issues of excessive water consumption and pollution.

"This transformation is more than a new beginning for our farm; it is also a source of hope for a better, more sustainable future," said Tom Lim, a former poultry farmer who faced financial challenges after the abrupt termination of his contract in 2018. "With the support of Transfarmation™, we are moving toward a more environmentally friendly and economically viable way of farming."

The demonstration hub's opening marks a significant milestone for The Transfarmation Project®. The team has worked tirelessly for over three years to bring their vision to life and facilitate transitions from factory animal farming to specialty-crop production.

The hub will serve multiple functions:

Research center: be a focal point for research in sustainable agricultural practices.

be a focal point for research in sustainable agricultural practices. Visitor space: host people interested in exploring alternatives to factory farming.

host people interested in exploring alternatives to factory farming. Showcase for farmers: provide a platform for other farmers to develop and exhibit viable and sustainable agricultural opportunities.

provide a platform for other farmers to develop and exhibit viable and sustainable agricultural opportunities. Public events venue: offer a firsthand look at the transformative potential of farm transitions.

"Tom and Sokchea's transition from raising more than 540,000 chickens annually to operating a vibrant vegetable farm full of tomatoes, lettuce, berries and mushrooms is a powerful testament to what can be achieved," said Tyler Whitley, director of Transfarmation™ at Mercy For Animals. "Through their collaboration with Transfarmation™, the Lims prove that farmers can break free from the exploitative factory-farming system, as well as thrive and enjoy a better quality of life. We hope their farm becomes a beacon of inspiration, motivating farmers, policymakers and the public to visit, witness the transformation firsthand and advocate a sustainable overhaul of our food system."

The launch of the North Carolina demonstration hub precedes the highly anticipated release of the new book by Transfarmation™ founder Leah Garcés, " Transfarmation: The Movement to Free Us from Factory Farming ," on Sept. 17.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. 2024 marks Mercy For Animals' 25th year of groundbreaking campaigns and programs. Learn more at MercyForAnimals.org .

Transfarmation™ is a farmer-led movement working to build collective power sufficient to realize a just and sustainable food system. The Transfarmation Project® does this by removing barriers for farmers aiming to transition from factory farming to raising specialty crops. The project creates models of alternative economic opportunities, builds solidarity with other movements and shifts societal narratives to change culture. Learn more at TheTransfarmationProject.org .

