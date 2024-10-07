Transforming Real Estate: Deka Immobilien and BuildingMinds Join Forces to Create Centralized ESG Data Hub for Carbon Reduction

BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Immobilien is implementing a central ESG data platform for its entire global real estate portfolio with BuildingMinds, the GRI winner of Proptech of the Year 2024. In the future, all stakeholders, from property and asset management to portfolio management, will be able to make data-driven decisions in real-time concerning the buildings and their CO2 emissions. At the same time, the created database will become the central supplier for Deka Immobilien's ESG reporting activities.

The BuildingMinds platform is intended to serve as a control instrument, primarily for reducing the CO2 emissions of existing buildings.

A good, reliable database is the starting point for a well-founded reduction of CO2 emissions. BuildingMinds supports Deka Immobilien by providing structured data collection methods for energy and media consumption that meet the demands of a global real estate portfolio with varying requirements in individual countries and across different types of building usage. In addition, ESG-relevant documents such as energy certificates, green building certificates, and other expert opinions can be linked to each building. Enriched by a data quality assurance process, including a digitized, comprehensible filling of any data gaps, the platform becomes the "single-source-of-truth" for planning and reporting systems at Deka Immobilien.

The acquired database will become a central component in creating transparency around Deka Immobilien's actions and the foundation for meeting European ESG reporting requirements. The BuildingMinds platform is integrated into Deka Immobilien's reporting processes and also supports evaluations regarding the taxonomy conformity of the portfolio.

In the active asset management of the properties, the platform is used as an optimization tool. In the future, property, asset, and portfolio managers should be able to validate planning decisions based on real-time data. Benchmarks for energy and CO2 emissions can be used to analyze individual assets and entire portfolios. Targeted action plans can be evaluated in terms of their impact on energy, CO2 emissions, investment, and operating costs, allowing the path to achieving climate goals to be aligned with the fiduciary responsibility towards investors.

Founded in 2018 and fully funded by the Schindler Group, BuildingMinds is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for the real estate industry, offering a comprehensive, data-driven platform for improving building performance. Using innovative technologies and analytics, BuildingMinds enables property owners and managers to efficiently monitor, assess, and optimize their portfolios and assets. This supports the development of a more sustainable and data-driven transformation in the real estate industry.

