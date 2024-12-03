Transforming Senior Care: Internal Healthcare Group Launches Free Platform Connecting Families to Quality Caregivers and Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal Healthcare Group is revolutionizing senior care with the launch of its nationwide platform on January 4, 2025. Designed to serve families across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia, the platform simplifies care by connecting families to trusted providers and caregivers—all at no cost to seniors and their loved ones.

Name Your Price, We Handle the Rest

Families can now take full control of their caregiving needs with Internal Healthcare Group's unique "name your price" feature. This innovative approach allows families to set their budget for caregivers while the platform takes care of the rest—from finding qualified candidates to facilitating interviews and scheduling.

"Our mission is to remove the burden from families," says Jennifer Osas, founder of Internal Healthcare Group. "We handle the heavy lifting, so families can focus on what matters most: spending quality time with their loved ones."

Why Choose Internal Healthcare Group?

1. Completely Free for Families and Seniors: Unlike traditional services, this platform is entirely free for those seeking care.

2. Direct Caregiver Access: Families can connect with experienced caregivers who match their needs and budget.

3. Comprehensive Provider Network: From home care and assisted living to senior day centers and independent living, the platform offers a one-stop solution for senior care.

4. Personalized Financial Assistance: Tools and resources help families apply for funding to make care more affordable.

A Seamless Experience

Internal Healthcare Group's platform takes the stress out of caregiving by offering an end-to-end solution. Families simply share their needs and budget, and the platform delivers vetted caregivers and providers, complete with scheduling and follow-up support.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Launching first across the U.S., the platform will expand globally to Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia in early 2025. This ensures that families worldwide have access to quality care options at their fingertips.

About Internal Healthcare Group

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Internal Healthcare Group is dedicated to connecting families with trusted senior care providers and caregivers. By offering a free, intuitive platform, the company is redefining senior care, making it affordable and accessible for all.

To learn more, visit www.internalhealthcare.com.

