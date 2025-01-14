Transforming Talent: Hireology's Partnership with Ford Redefines Hiring for the Future

News provided by

Hireology

Jan 14, 2025, 09:35 ET

Hireology & Ford embark on an innovative partnership to propel the future of automotive hiring.

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ford Motor Company and Hireology proudly announce their partnership to provide Ford and Lincoln dealerships with new resources to build technician teams nationwide. Hireology's system will empower dealerships to efficiently attract, hire, and retain top automotive talent, building on Ford's commitment to equip its dealer network with innovative resources to propel the future of automotive.

"The foundation of success begins with building a great team. Our partnership with Ford is redefining hiring excellence across the nation," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Ford dealerships now have access to the best tools to identify and secure the industry's brightest talent quickly and effectively."

Key Resources for Dealerships:

  • Hireology's Applicant Tracking System (ATS): Equipped with interview guides, templates, and actionable insights.
  • Customized Career Sites: Engaging content designed to attract new candidates and showcase dealership culture.
  • Educational Resources: Data-driven strategies to track hiring health and optimize processes.

This comprehensive program is designed to maximize hiring efficiency and competitiveness in today's fast-paced market.

"Hireology's proven expertise in talent acquisition, combined with a deep understanding of dealership operations, ensures our dealership network can improve hiring efficiency while retaining the exceptional talent needed to meet the demands of today's market," said Doug Danstrom, Director, Service Performance & Product Category Management, Ford Motor Company.

The partnership between Hireology and Ford Motor Company marks a significant step forward in enhancing the hiring landscape for automotive dealerships nationwide, paving the way for the growth and retention of a successful team. Ford dealers can reach out to their respective Ford Regional Team to gain access to the program.

About Hireology
Hireology is a talent acquisition and hiring technology leader, helping multi-location businesses build their best teams by streamlining the hiring process. With industry-proven solutions, Hireology is the leading provider of hiring software for multi-location businesses. The Hireology platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

More than 10,000 businesses in industries like retail automotive, healthcare, and hospitality rely on Hireology to hire the skilled workers they need to build better teams and create a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hireology.com

SOURCE Hireology

