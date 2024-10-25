Transforming Tax Workflows: Bloomberg Tax & Accounting at TEI 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced that it will highlight its next generation suite of integrated tax solutions at the annual conference of the Tax Executives Institute (TEI) taking place in San Antonio, Texas, October 27-30.

The Bloomberg Tax suite of solutions includes its best-in-class Research and software products, including Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. These products have been connected to streamline corporate tax workflows and help professionals transform disjointed, manual processes from data collection to tax calculations that power key deliverables. Bloomberg Tax's Research intelligence is delivered to the point of application for calculations.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting recently announced the launch of its Innovation Studio, an ideation environment that offers access to new tools, including generative-AI powered capabilities, that are currently under development for Bloomberg Tax Research. TEI attendees will be able to demo the AI Assistant, the first feature released within the Innovation Studio, which provides answers to common questions, assists users with tasks, and enables them to leverage documents in helpful ways, such as summarization.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting experts will participate in three panels as part of the TEI conference program. On Monday, October 28, Tax Law Analyst Christian Tennant will discuss the recent trends of foreign commerce that affect state income taxation as part of a breakout session, Pillar Two Shakes Up SALT: Strategies for the New Landscape.

The same day, Head of Strategic Partnerships David Kovar will discuss common tax department challenges, including considerations for transformation, applications used in conjunction with compliance tools, and finding the right use cases for deploying AI in a session titled "Boosting Performance: Building a Modern Tax Department with Tech & People."

On Wednesday, October 30, Senior Vice President of Product Evan Croen will discuss attitudes and trends related to tax-related AI in the closing plenary, Future-Proofing Tax: The Role of AI Today and Tomorrow.

"Our suite of integrated solutions is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the corporate tax space," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "By leveraging advanced automation and AI-powered tools, we empower tax professionals to streamline their workflows, reduce manual errors, and make more informed decisions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how our solutions can modernize their tax operations."

